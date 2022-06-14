Video
Tax holiday till 2030 imperative to attract investment in shipping sector

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Shippers Council of Bangladesh Chairman Rezaul Karim

In a post budget reaction chairman of Shippers Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Rezaul Karim has welcome the budget as timely to meet people's expectation but suggested it needs reconsideration on some stable policy issues.
In a statement he hoped that the budget would spur investment in Bangladeshi flag ship sector and bring down corporate taxes to enhance investment, It will also help export diversification and increase personal tax free income limit.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has announced the largest ever budget for  fiscal 2022-2023 titled 'Return to the continued development overcoming the impact of COVID'. He said the trade body thinks "it is possible to implement this budget even if it is difficult."
He said the budget was timely considering the post-Corona economic recovery   and in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war. He said extension of tax exemption in the proposed budget for 2022-23 till 2030 will encourage the movement of Bangladeshi flag ships by encouraging new investment and help employment generation and export diversification.
He praised the budgetary proposal to make foreign exchange earnings by Bangladeshi-flag ships easier through banking channel tax-free up to 2030. It will enhance contribution of the services sector. He praised the budget at Tk. 6 lakh 78 thousand 64 crore with a total income of  Tk. 4 lakh 36 thousand 271 crore and deficit is 2 lakh 41 thousand 7 hundred 93 crore but hoped the Government will be cautious in meeting the deficit.
Deduction at source of bank interest of companies has been increased from 10 percent to 20percent and the tax at the source of exported goods has been increased from 0.5percent to 1 percent. This needs to be reconsidered, he said.
He said the opening of Padma Bridge will bring about a revolutionary change in  industrialization and in the quality of life of people in southern part of the country.
But he emphasized that like Padma Bridge, the implementation of other mega projects like Metro Rail, Chittagong Bay Terminal, Karnafuli Tunnel, Rooppur Nuclear Power Station, Mirsarai Bangabandhu Industrial City and Chittagong Cox's Bazar Railways need to be urgently finished.






