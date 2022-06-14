Video
AmCham for curbing inflation, stable exchange rates

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Business Correspondent

The economy is passing a hard time and the budget must focus to stabilize inflation, create favorable environment for foreign direct investments , increasing tax net and stabilize exchange rate.
Speakers viewed this while taking part in a post budget discussion organized by American Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (AmCham) in the city on Sunday.
Planning minister MA Mannan as chief guest, former caretaker government advisor AB Mirza Md. Azizul Islam and Policy Research Institute's (PRI) executive director Ahsan H. Mansur (keynote presenter) spoke on the occasion as panelists. The AmCham president Syed Ershad Ahmed moderated the event while other dignitaries and distinguished guests attended the meeting.
The AmCham president said along with containing inflation all avenues of attracting foreign direct investments should be developed and it needs amending certain laws. He said the economy is passing through a hard time. To overcome it the budget should focus more on social safety net. There are challenges but they are manageable. What is needed is the application of right policy instruments for the right objectives, Syed Ershad Ahmed said.
The planning minister said it is true the economy is facing trouble. But the government alone can't solve it. He said a collective effort is a must to overcome the difficulties. He said the country is advancing and all the problems could be overcome with support from everyone.
Mirza Azizul Islam said every year there is a budget but the main focus must be in its implementation.   He said as the government is to heavily borrow from domestics banks or by other means, it will create a pressure on investments in other sectors. So tax net expansion could be a way to finance deficit budget.


