

‘Tax admin simplification important to attract FDI’

They made the observation at the discussion on "Foreign Direct Investment: prospects in keeping view of National Budget 2022-2023" organized jointly by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and the Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) held at a city hotel on Sunday.

Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, spoke as chief guest. ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain and JBCCI President Asif A Chowdhury made opening remarks, said a press release.

Dr. Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former chairman of NBR, ICAB vice president NKA Mobin, past presidents and council members Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Adeeb Hossain Khan, council members Md. Abdul Kader Joaddar, Maria Howlader, chief executive officer Shubhashish Bose spoke in the event.

Moreover, JBCCI secretary general Jajalur Hai, JETRO Dhaka Office chief representative Yuji Ando, and Marubeni Corporation, Dhaka Office general manager Hikari Kawai, also spoke. ICAB past president and council member Md. Humayun Kabir moderated the session.

Ito Naoki hoped ICAB and JBCCI would collaborate in future to create congenial business environment where foreign investors could enjoy more facilities. "ICAB and JBCCI will come together with specific proposals to policy makers while strategic efforts are needed for this purpose," he added.

He said Bangladesh has set unique example in terms of economic recovery from the pandemic adding the country showed remarkable resilience to the recovery process.

"Now, the Russia-Ukraine war has changed the world's economic situation. We all should follow the international laws and rules," added Naoki.

Ito said Bangladesh foreign companies need to renew work permit after one, two or three years which is not realistic. "It should be made for onetime," he demanded.

ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain said Japan has been continuously supporting Bangladesh for successful graduation from LDCs. "Currently, about 320 Japanese companies are doing business in Bangladesh and the number is expected to rise," he said.

FDI worth $2 billion in 2022 and $2.5 Billion in 2023 arrived in Bangladesh, Shahadat said adding ICAB believes Japanese entrepreneurs would contribute a lot to achieve this target.

JBCCI President Asif A Chowdhury laid emphasis on appropriate reforms in the country's administration such as to reduce bureaucratic tangles and interference in business. Improving efficiency of port services and customs clearance procedures must be simplified.

Improvement in physical facilities and labor management are also important to ensure ease in doing business. He also placed several recommendations regarding privatization, modernization of business law, policies for macroeconomic stability.

JETRO representative Yuji Ando said VAT registration has been made mandatory for liaison and branch offices of foreign companies from the next fiscal year, which will take more time and entrepreneurs would face difficulty. He demanded exclusion of the provision in from the proposed budget.

Hikari Kawai termed the proposed national budget very positive. He demanded that the government may give more concentration on the public private partnership (PPP) initiative to attract more investments. "Japan will invest more in infrastructure development of mega projects in future," he added.









