Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India mulling wheat exports to BD, 3 other countries

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 223
Business Correspondent

India is considering wheat exports to Bangladesh, and three other  countries, Indian newspapers reported on Monday.
The (Indian) government has received requests for wheat supplies from at least five countries including Indonesia and Bangladesh after India banned exports of the staple last month, the Indian newspapers reported.
The government is evaluating their wheat requirements and availability of wheat with us. The other three countries are Oman, the UAE and Yemen, the newspapers said.
India banned wheat exports amid spiralling global prices on May 13. It, however, kept open the option of state-to-state supplies for neighbouring countries and others that may be facing a food security threat.
Quoting trade experts, the report said Bangladesh could be looking for more wheat imports from India as it not only imported nearly half the total wheat exported by India but also was a buyer of wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
Bangladesh imported wheat worth $1.8 billion from Russia and $610.80 million from Ukraine in 2020. As per the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, India exported wheat worth around $1 billion to Bangladesh in 2021-22, said the report.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IFIC Bank inks deal with UNISOFT Systems Ltd
AIBL sponsors Tk 2cr for trade fair organised by CMCCI
Daraz to host Electronics Week Campaign
Indian rupee hits record low on Fed rate hike worries
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on global inflation
Rising cotton prices put RMG sector in strains
BD among top 10 fruit producing countries


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
NSU holds discussion session on its research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft