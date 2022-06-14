India mulling wheat exports to BD, 3 other countries

India is considering wheat exports to Bangladesh, and three other countries, Indian newspapers reported on Monday.

The (Indian) government has received requests for wheat supplies from at least five countries including Indonesia and Bangladesh after India banned exports of the staple last month, the Indian newspapers reported.

The government is evaluating their wheat requirements and availability of wheat with us. The other three countries are Oman, the UAE and Yemen, the newspapers said.

India banned wheat exports amid spiralling global prices on May 13. It, however, kept open the option of state-to-state supplies for neighbouring countries and others that may be facing a food security threat.

Quoting trade experts, the report said Bangladesh could be looking for more wheat imports from India as it not only imported nearly half the total wheat exported by India but also was a buyer of wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

Bangladesh imported wheat worth $1.8 billion from Russia and $610.80 million from Ukraine in 2020. As per the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, India exported wheat worth around $1 billion to Bangladesh in 2021-22, said the report.























