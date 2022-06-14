BGMEA demands tax at source unchanged at 0.5 pc

In the proposed budget for 2022-23,tax at source on garment industry has been raised from 0.50 per cent to 1 per cent. BGMEA, an association of garment owners, has demanded that it be left unchanged at 0.50 per cent for the next five years.

The apparel makers' body has also demanded that no tariffs be imposed on solar panels.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made these demands at a press conference on Monday at the Westin Dhaka in the capital voicing reactions on the proposed budget for fiscal 2022-23.

He said, "In the proposed budget, it has been proposed to increase the tax at source on garment exports from 0.50 per cent to 1 per cent. It would be very difficult for the industry in the current global context to comply with.

He said, "With the industry recovering from the pandemic, we don't think this is the right time to raise taxes. The current volatile world trade situation has also created some challenges for our garment Industry. "We think the proposal to increase taxes at source will make the struggle for survival of the garment industry more difficult."

He said the Russia-Ukraine war has led to rising food prices, including fuel oil cost and a growing recession in Europe and other parts of the world in the making. Inflation is sharp in Europe and the United States.

These countries are raising interest rates to control the situation. As a result, the demand and purchasing power of our products in the international market has decreased and there is a risk of further decline in the future.

The BGMEA President said, "In the present context, the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister would consider keeping the tax at source on the garment industry unchanged. Our sincere request is that the industry will be relieved in the current crisis.

BGMEA president said that in the fiscal 2019-20, our garment exports were worth US$ 27.95 billion, with an exchange rate of Tk 83.45. We are facing tough time.

The BGMEA president said tariff on import of solar panels, one of the components for building environment-friendly factories, has been increased from zero to 1 per cent. In order to continue the trend of progress made in the field of creating environmentally sustainable garment industry, we request that the duty rate on solar panel be kept unchanged at zero.

The business leader further said, "Considering the overall contribution of the garment industry in the economy, the economy would benefit if the tax at source on garment industry remain at 0.50 per cent as it is now. We hope the government will consider this recommendation kindly."

He said, "It is very important to keep the foreign exchange reserves satisfactory at this crisis moment. It needs lot of dollars. In this situation, if those who have smuggled money from the country want to respond to the opportunity of taking the money back with paying taxes, BGMEA supports that."









