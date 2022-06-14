Video
Teesta accord stalled for over two years

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

Despite repeated attempt to get response from the Indian Water Resources Ministry for signing agreement to share water from the trans-boundary river Teesta, the Indian government has not being giving any positive answer to deal with the issue for more than two years.
However, Bangladesh's Water Resources Ministry is expecting the issue would be resolved soon by signing a bilateral agreement
between the two countries to share the water of the river.
"I had met the Indian Water Resources Minister in 2020 while attending an international event in Hungary. I had sent several letters after returning from the event. I had also invited him to visit Bangladesh to resolve the long-pending issue through discussion. But, he hadn't responded. Hope, he will visit finding a suitable time to resolve the much-awaiting problem," State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque on Monday said while responding a query at Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) Dialogue held at the media center of Bangladesh Secretariat.
BSRF, a forum of reporters working to cover Secretariat, arranged the dialogue. Zaheed Farooque attended the Monday's event as lonely guest. BSRF President Tapan Bishwas presided over the programme while its General Secretary Masudul Hoque moderated.
Zaheed Farooque said, "We had taken several initiatives to sign the deal. We including the Prime Minister had tried for it. Now, the issue is pending at the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)."
"We are in anxieties with the issue of Teesta water sharing deal. We want to sign it soon. But, the issue is progressing slowly. You know that the issue of signing the deal slowed down due to the Chief Minister of West Bengal. We are working on the matter. Hope, it would be signed to resolve the problem of sharing Teesta water," he added.


« PreviousNext »

