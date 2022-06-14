Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Abiding by health rules a must in wake of rise in C-19 cases: Zahid

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent  

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in the last few days, there has been an upward trend in coronavirus infection in the country. He has warned everyone to maintain health rules.
He made the call during a press briefing at his Secretariat office on Monday.
The Health Minister said, "Coronavirus has
increased slightly in the country. On Sunday there were 109 patients identified with Covid-19. Coronavirus has not yet been eliminated. The number of Coronavirus infection can further increase at any time even if it is normal now. Many dignitaries, including ministers, have already been infected with the virus."
Calling on all to be aware, the Health Minister said, "Now everyone must be health conscious as before, must abide by the health rules. Everyone has to wear a face mask."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta accord stalled for over two years
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests
Abiding by health rules a must in wake of rise in C-19 cases: Zahid
Young folks now well off by farming, livestock rearing 
HC seeks environ polluters names
7,573 BD Hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia
C-19 on rise: 128 new cases in 24hrs
Enough animals in BD for sacrifice during Eid


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft