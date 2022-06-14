Abiding by health rules a must in wake of rise in C-19 cases: Zahid

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in the last few days, there has been an upward trend in coronavirus infection in the country. He has warned everyone to maintain health rules.

He made the call during a press briefing at his Secretariat office on Monday.

The Health Minister said, "Coronavirus has

increased slightly in the country. On Sunday there were 109 patients identified with Covid-19. Coronavirus has not yet been eliminated. The number of Coronavirus infection can further increase at any time even if it is normal now. Many dignitaries, including ministers, have already been infected with the virus."

Calling on all to be aware, the Health Minister said, "Now everyone must be health conscious as before, must abide by the health rules. Everyone has to wear a face mask."











