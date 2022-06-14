Young folks now well off by farming, livestock rearing 







Manna, an youngster stands in front of the vegetable garden near Namabhadra slum in Rajshahi City Corporation area on Tuesday. He prepared the vegetable garden by using government's abandoned lands during Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

We have witnessed poor people in slums who work as domestic workers and day laborers had lost their jobs as their employers felt an intense fear if they spread this virus.

They were forced to beg and many took the decision to go back to the village when all sources of jobs were not available.

Likewise, a huge number of educated young people also lost their jobs during the Covid pandemic, who used to work in garments factories -buying houses, school colleges, in shopping malls, IT companies, call centres and many others.

Many of them had waited if the situation would change and seeing no positive change, they were forced to go back to their villages, begun to cultivate crops- vegetables, prepare vermicompost, rearing livestock and initiated small entrepreneurial business and financially empowered.

The young folks not only have been successful by following various professions during the Covid pandemic but they also helped marginal poor people who had fallen in huge problems

during Covid lockdown when all the shops and local markets got closed.

Many of these young people took the initiative to cultivate various vegetables by using the abandoned lands and distributed these foods to destitute people who live in the slums and footpaths like floating hyacinths.

The Daily Observer has talked with these young men and women across various parts of the country to know their stories of initial struggles, methods of income, inspiration and support of mechanisms.

Subimal Mrong, 34, was seen collecting different vegetables along with his elderly father, Mahesh Mrong, 72, a farmer, who lives in a village called Chandradinga, under Kalmakanda Upazila in Netrokona, Rangchati union.

A bordering area between Bangladesh and India is surrounded by Indian's state Meghalaya.

Prior to his vegetable cultivation, he used to work in the department of Admin and Production Development in a buying house, based in Dhaka for the last ten years with a handsome salary.

But things got changed when he lost his job during nationwide lockdown that government imposed in April 2020.

"My salary was Tk 70, 000 per month. I also tried for other option but failed when I lost my job and was unemployed for one year. By that time I had also finished my savings too. So I did not have any option but to go back to my village," he told the Daily Observer.

This correspondent witnessed Subimal's cultivation of various vegetables which he developed with the help of his father and elder sister, including gourd, pumpkin, ladies finger, brinjal and many others suitable for different seasons.

Things were not so easy to adopt such agricultural practices until I became adamant to be successful through hard work and great cooperation from my family, he said.

Renuka Mrog, his elder sister said that they have offered one kg green chilly to the local church as a gesture of gifting God, which is an integral part of Garo (ethnic), culture and religious value.

However, besides helping his poor neighbours, he also sells out these vegetables in the local market regularly, such as one kg brinjal he gets Tk 30 to 35 ( At least five kg), green chilly one Kg Tk 60 ( two kg), gourd each Tk 35-40 ( 10 ) and so on.

"Every day I earn at least Tk. 400-500 after meeting my family demands. Over here I am not accountable to anyone. I fully enjoy my independence and the company of my family," he added.

Ratna Biswas, 27 -years -old, whose adaptive agricultural activities have inspired other women in her village, is a great example of women's social and financial empowerment.

"When I lost my job, I really did not know what to do! But when I recalled new adaptive agriculture methods of our local people then I became optimist to set up my new life," She said while sharing her story of losing her job during the Covid pandemic as a teacher in a nursery school based in Dhaka and she has completed her graduation from a private university.

Ratna lives in Batangi village in Shyamnagar Sador thana, under Satkhira district, said that she followed various indigenous methods due to extreme salinity of her area.

Besides, she also decided to prepare vermicompost with the help of her two assistants from her village.

However, she also noted that she sells out one Kg of this natural fertilizer Tk 1000.

"We need some hard work and tactics to prepare this vermicompost which is gradually becoming very popular in her area due to extreme salinity in this world of the coastal area," she said.

Manna, 25 -years old, a young man, who lives in urban Nomobhadra slum in Rajshahi city corporation area, has made an exceptional example of a humanitarian gesture during Covid Pandemic.

He along with his four friends took the initiative to cultivate various vegetables by using abandoned government lands and distributed these vegetables among the destitute and poor people living in the same slum.

"When we faced the lockdown then we decided to use this land with the permission of the respective government officials and cultivated red spinach, Malabar spinach, gourd, pumpkin," he said.

A piece of land under Railway Company is being abandoned for several years, where Manna took initiative to clean with the help of his other friends.

" I felt bad when I witnessed people in my slum who are victims of river erosion became panic due to lockdown as all the market got closed. Then myself and other of my friends took the decision to cultivate vegetables to support them," he added.

Rehana Begum, 27 -years- old, used to work as a garment worker in Arttex Sweaters Ltd, Malibag Chowdhury Para, which got closed during nationwide Covid lockdown.

. "When it open, I came to know that I was fired among other five hundred workers," she said.

Rehana is from Ramdia Nali village, under Nali union in Manikganj, said that she took a quick decision after talking with her husband Rabiul, 35, is a carpenter to go back to her village.

"I had some savings, so purchased two cows, ten hens and 15 ducks. But in my mind, I was thinking to start cultivating by using my home yard," she said.











The covid-19 pandemic has brought suffering to every section of the society but of them, the poor marginal communities have suffered immensely.We have witnessed poor people in slums who work as domestic workers and day laborers had lost their jobs as their employers felt an intense fear if they spread this virus.They were forced to beg and many took the decision to go back to the village when all sources of jobs were not available.Likewise, a huge number of educated young people also lost their jobs during the Covid pandemic, who used to work in garments factories -buying houses, school colleges, in shopping malls, IT companies, call centres and many others.Many of them had waited if the situation would change and seeing no positive change, they were forced to go back to their villages, begun to cultivate crops- vegetables, prepare vermicompost, rearing livestock and initiated small entrepreneurial business and financially empowered.The young folks not only have been successful by following various professions during the Covid pandemic but they also helped marginal poor people who had fallen in huge problemsduring Covid lockdown when all the shops and local markets got closed.Many of these young people took the initiative to cultivate various vegetables by using the abandoned lands and distributed these foods to destitute people who live in the slums and footpaths like floating hyacinths.The Daily Observer has talked with these young men and women across various parts of the country to know their stories of initial struggles, methods of income, inspiration and support of mechanisms.Subimal Mrong, 34, was seen collecting different vegetables along with his elderly father, Mahesh Mrong, 72, a farmer, who lives in a village called Chandradinga, under Kalmakanda Upazila in Netrokona, Rangchati union.A bordering area between Bangladesh and India is surrounded by Indian's state Meghalaya.Prior to his vegetable cultivation, he used to work in the department of Admin and Production Development in a buying house, based in Dhaka for the last ten years with a handsome salary.But things got changed when he lost his job during nationwide lockdown that government imposed in April 2020."My salary was Tk 70, 000 per month. I also tried for other option but failed when I lost my job and was unemployed for one year. By that time I had also finished my savings too. So I did not have any option but to go back to my village," he told the Daily Observer.This correspondent witnessed Subimal's cultivation of various vegetables which he developed with the help of his father and elder sister, including gourd, pumpkin, ladies finger, brinjal and many others suitable for different seasons.Things were not so easy to adopt such agricultural practices until I became adamant to be successful through hard work and great cooperation from my family, he said.Renuka Mrog, his elder sister said that they have offered one kg green chilly to the local church as a gesture of gifting God, which is an integral part of Garo (ethnic), culture and religious value.However, besides helping his poor neighbours, he also sells out these vegetables in the local market regularly, such as one kg brinjal he gets Tk 30 to 35 ( At least five kg), green chilly one Kg Tk 60 ( two kg), gourd each Tk 35-40 ( 10 ) and so on."Every day I earn at least Tk. 400-500 after meeting my family demands. Over here I am not accountable to anyone. I fully enjoy my independence and the company of my family," he added.Ratna Biswas, 27 -years -old, whose adaptive agricultural activities have inspired other women in her village, is a great example of women's social and financial empowerment."When I lost my job, I really did not know what to do! But when I recalled new adaptive agriculture methods of our local people then I became optimist to set up my new life," She said while sharing her story of losing her job during the Covid pandemic as a teacher in a nursery school based in Dhaka and she has completed her graduation from a private university.Ratna lives in Batangi village in Shyamnagar Sador thana, under Satkhira district, said that she followed various indigenous methods due to extreme salinity of her area.Besides, she also decided to prepare vermicompost with the help of her two assistants from her village.However, she also noted that she sells out one Kg of this natural fertilizer Tk 1000."We need some hard work and tactics to prepare this vermicompost which is gradually becoming very popular in her area due to extreme salinity in this world of the coastal area," she said.Manna, 25 -years old, a young man, who lives in urban Nomobhadra slum in Rajshahi city corporation area, has made an exceptional example of a humanitarian gesture during Covid Pandemic.He along with his four friends took the initiative to cultivate various vegetables by using abandoned government lands and distributed these vegetables among the destitute and poor people living in the same slum."When we faced the lockdown then we decided to use this land with the permission of the respective government officials and cultivated red spinach, Malabar spinach, gourd, pumpkin," he said.A piece of land under Railway Company is being abandoned for several years, where Manna took initiative to clean with the help of his other friends." I felt bad when I witnessed people in my slum who are victims of river erosion became panic due to lockdown as all the market got closed. Then myself and other of my friends took the decision to cultivate vegetables to support them," he added.Rehana Begum, 27 -years- old, used to work as a garment worker in Arttex Sweaters Ltd, Malibag Chowdhury Para, which got closed during nationwide Covid lockdown.. "When it open, I came to know that I was fired among other five hundred workers," she said.Rehana is from Ramdia Nali village, under Nali union in Manikganj, said that she took a quick decision after talking with her husband Rabiul, 35, is a carpenter to go back to her village."I had some savings, so purchased two cows, ten hens and 15 ducks. But in my mind, I was thinking to start cultivating by using my home yard," she said.