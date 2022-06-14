Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC seeks environ polluters names

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the government to publish the names of persons and organizations, who were involved in polluting the environment, on the website of the Department of Environment within a week.
It also asked the government to issue a press release in this regard and directed to submit a progress report within two weeks of implementing the HC order.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Asfaqul Islam and Justice Mohiuddin
Shamim came up with the directives in response to a writ petition filed in this connection.
The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction in disclosing the names of the polluters should not be illegal and why it should not be directed to disclose the polluters' names.
Seven people, including the Environment and Information Secretary and the Director General of the Environment Department have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.
The Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ petition challenging the decision of the Department of Environment not to disclose the names of the polluting organizations published in the media.
Advocate Manzil Murshid appeared for the petitioner while Assistant Attorney General Nasim Islam Raju represented the State during court proceedings.
Later, Manzil told reporters that as per the section 6 (1) of the Right to Information Act and Section 4 (2) (f) of the Environment Act, the authorities are legally obliged to disclose all information of polluters. But the Environment Department has taken a stand in favour of the polluters violating the laws of the land, which is completely illegal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta accord stalled for over two years
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests
Abiding by health rules a must in wake of rise in C-19 cases: Zahid
Young folks now well off by farming, livestock rearing 
HC seeks environ polluters names
7,573 BD Hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia
C-19 on rise: 128 new cases in 24hrs
Enough animals in BD for sacrifice during Eid


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft