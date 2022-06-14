HC seeks environ polluters names

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the government to publish the names of persons and organizations, who were involved in polluting the environment, on the website of the Department of Environment within a week.

It also asked the government to issue a press release in this regard and directed to submit a progress report within two weeks of implementing the HC order.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Asfaqul Islam and Justice Mohiuddin

Shamim came up with the directives in response to a writ petition filed in this connection.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction in disclosing the names of the polluters should not be illegal and why it should not be directed to disclose the polluters' names.

Seven people, including the Environment and Information Secretary and the Director General of the Environment Department have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.

The Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) filed the writ petition challenging the decision of the Department of Environment not to disclose the names of the polluting organizations published in the media.

Advocate Manzil Murshid appeared for the petitioner while Assistant Attorney General Nasim Islam Raju represented the State during court proceedings.

Later, Manzil told reporters that as per the section 6 (1) of the Right to Information Act and Section 4 (2) (f) of the Environment Act, the authorities are legally obliged to disclose all information of polluters. But the Environment Department has taken a stand in favour of the polluters violating the laws of the land, which is completely illegal.











