7,573 BD Hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

In last nine days till June 12, a total of 7,573 Bangladeshi pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia by 19 flights operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynas, according to the IT Help Desk of Hajj Office under the Religious Affairs Ministry.

Meanwhile, the first death of a Bangladeshi pilgrim in this year's Hajj was reported on Saturday.

Among the Bangladeshi pilgrims who have reached

Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj this year, a pilgrim Md Jahangir Kabir, 59, from Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila, died on Saturday after reaching Makkah.

According to the Hajj office statement, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has operated some 11 flights while the Saudi Airlines operated five and Flynas three flights for carrying the passengers to Saudi Arabia.

Of the pilgrims, who have already reached Saudi Arabia, 3,268 pilgrims are under government management while the rest 4,305 persons were sent for performing Hajj under private arrangement.

The Saudi Arabian authority has allocated a quota of 57,585 pilgrims for Bangladesh. Of those, some 4,000 will perform Hajj under government management while rest 53,585 under private arrangement.

The authority of Saudi Arabia has already issued visa for 28.58 per cent pilgrims. Of those, 85.45 per cent of the government management pilgrims and 24.33 per cent of private arrangement pilgrims have already received their visas for travelling to the country.

The holy Hajj will be held in Saudi Arabia on July 7 (Zilhaj 9) subject to the sighting of the moon.











