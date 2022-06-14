Video
C-19 on rise: 128 new cases in 24hrs

Positivity rate 1.91pc

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent  

Covid-19 cases in country made another jump as the country recorded 128 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday, bringing the number of cases to 1,954,243.  
At the same time, the country recorded no Covid-19 death. The death tally remained at 29,131.
Besides, 71 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,905,337 and overall recovery rate at 97.50
per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  1.91 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.77 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 6,688 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


