Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:10 AM
Enough animals in BD for sacrifice during Eid

Import to be discouraged

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Mizanur Rahman

The sacrifice is being prepared for the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha with local animals of the country. Due to the continuous increase in the production of cattle over the last few years, all the demand for sacrifice will be met with local cows and goats. For this reason, import of cows and goats will be completely discouraged and will be banned before sacrifice.
This year there are 1,21,24,389 sacrificial animals, which is 207,000 more than last year. The Fisheries and Livestock Ministry is in a strict position to stop the import of cows from outside the country as the demand for domestic animals has been met.
Director General of the Department of Livestock Manzoor Mohammad Shahzada said, there is enough stock of animals for sacrifice, so not a single animal from outside the country will come for sacrifice this year. The amount of animals we are producing is surplus even after meeting the demand. One-tenth of the cows produced in
Eid-ul-Azha last year were not sold. Along with this, many livestock farmers have got suitable animals for the current year. It will be possible to meet the needs of the country's farms and households with livestock.
According to the Department of Livestock, there is sufficient stock of cattle like last year. This year, out of 121,24,000 animals, the number of cows and buffaloes is 461,1373. This number of cattle and buffaloes includes 424,04,93 fattened cattle and the number of domesticated cattle is 360790. The number of goats and sheep is 851,1596, of which the number of well-fed goats and sheep is 334,76,40 and the number of local cattle, goats and sheep is 418,26,58. Besides, the number of camels, dumba and other animals is 1,409.
Zinat Sultana, deputy director of the livestock department, said that animal statistics have been compiled for the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice from 6,81,532 farms in eight divisions.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on June 25. A large portion of cattle goes from Khulna, Barisal, Kushtia, Meherpur, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Jessore to various places over Dhaka. Transportation costs but a significant portion, where their truck used to wait for a ferry for three or four days. This time they will not have those problems, the transportation of animals will be smooth. The cost of transportation will be minimized. Food prices are higher, but our purchasing power has increased.
According to sources, the fisheries and livestock sector is facing the opposite situation while other sectors of the economy are under pressure due to the Covid-19 situation. Every year new entrepreneurs and investors are joining this sector. The number of cow, goat, buffalo and sheep farms is constantly increasing. Instead of looking for jobs, educated unemployed people are now coming forward to raise animals on farms. That is why it has been possible to achieve self-sufficiency in cattle production. Investors in the sector are taking initiative to export meat abroad by meeting not only the sacrifices but also the domestic demand throughout the year. Various countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, have already shown interest in importing halal meat from Bangladesh. Md. Shah Imran, General Secretary of Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association, told the Daily Observer that a revolution has taken place in the country in the production of cattle. For this reason, there is no need to import. Although cattle are produced on domestic farms, they are improved foreign breeds. For this reason, even though they are reared indigenously, they are mainly foreign varieties.


