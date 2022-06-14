HC seeks progress report on OTT

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the government to submit a progress report on the policy on prevention, supervision and revenue collection of unethical-offensive video content on various web platforms based on Over the Top (OTT).

The Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been asked to submit the report before the court within the next three months in this regard.

A HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Rajik Al Jalil came up with the directive on Monday after receiving draft policy submitted by the BTRC and the Information Ministry in line with the earlier HC directives.

The HC bench also fixed October 19 for delivering the next order over the matter.

Earlier on January 18 this year, the HC bench directed the government to take necessary initiative for formulating a guideline to operate OTT web-based platforms in order to prevent obscenity from the online platforms and collect revenue.

The higher court asked the authorities concerned to submit a progress report on the steps taken so far for the guideline to the court on May 26. As per the HC order, the respondents submitted draft policies before the HC bench on Monday.

It was mentioned in the draft policy of the Information Ministry that the content based services and advertisements on OTT platform run by domestic and foreign owners do not contain any content which is against the ideology of Liberation War, destroys communal harmony, threatens state order and integrity and also against the prevailing law of the state. It is the government's responsibility to ensure all people safety and also to preserve the indigenous culture and social values.













