Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Taka falls against dollar for 13th time this year

1 US$ = Tk 92.50  

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent

The value of local currency Taka was depreciated once again against the US dollar, hitting Tk 92.50 for each greenback in the interbank platform.
The exchange rate of taka stood at Tk 92 per dollar on Monday before facing a depreciation of Tk 0.50.
The value of Taka has been depreciated 13 times so far in this year.
The country's import payments shot up since the
end of last year because of the rising price of commodities in the global market, creating an immense pressure on the foreign exchange market.
Between July and April this fiscal year, imports went up by 41 per cent to $68.66 billion, while exports grew by 35 per cent to $41 billion.
This resulted in a record trade deficit -- the gap between exports and imports -- of $27.56 billion, up 53 per cent year-on-year.
Moreover, remittance inflow fell 16 per cent year-on-year to $19.2 billion in the first 11 months of this fiscal year.
All these led the foreign exchange reserve to decline to $41.7 billion on June 1 against $46.15 billion on December 31 last year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta accord stalled for over two years
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests
Abiding by health rules a must in wake of rise in C-19 cases: Zahid
Young folks now well off by farming, livestock rearing 
HC seeks environ polluters names
7,573 BD Hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia
C-19 on rise: 128 new cases in 24hrs
Enough animals in BD for sacrifice during Eid


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft