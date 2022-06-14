MP Bahar demeans self by not leaving Cumilla: EC

CUMILLA, June 13: Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan on Monday said that ruling party lawmaker from Cumilla-6 AKM Bahauddin Bahar has humiliated himself by not leaving Cumilla.

"He is a lawmaker from the ruling party and if he cannot obey the law himself, what can we expect from him? We sent him a letter and he has humiliated himself by not following our orders," he added.

He made remarks on Monday while attending a briefing for presiding officers of Cumilla City Corporation polls in Faizunnesa Girls' School in Cumilla.

The EC further affirmed that Cumilla had a good voting environment. "Nothing bad has been reported to me yet. We have done everything to ensure a proper voting environment for the residents."

Cumilla City Corporation (CuCC) polls will be postponed if anything negative is reported, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana said in the same briefing.

Regarding MP Bahar, she said, he has been staying in the constituency even after he was ordered to leave Cumilla five days ago. "He has been using loopholes in the law to stay here, but our time will come too. Wait and watch."

On Wednesday, the Election Commission ordered Bahar to leave the constituency for violating the code of conduct in CuCC polls, after allegations were leveled by two-time mayor Monirul Haque Sakku.

The mock voting organized ahead of the Cumilla City Corporation elections has generated a low turnout. The EC on Monday organized the mock voting in different centres across the city.

The election is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The election campaign of the aspiring candidates was over at Monday mid-night.

According to the Election Commission Office, there are 229,920 voters in 26 wards of CuCC polls this year.











