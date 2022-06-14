Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Momen flies to Delhi this week to attend JCC meet

Also to kick off preparations for Hasina\'s upcoming visit to India

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Shahnaj Begum

Also to kick off preparations for Hasina's upcoming visit to India
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will visit Delhi this week for a Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting to kick off the preparations for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in September or October this year.
The JCC is expected to be held on or around June 18, according to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting, to be held after two years, will be co-chaired by the Bangladesh and Indian Foreign Ministers and will focus on issues including connectivity, river water sharing, investments, post-Covid issues and security partnership.
"These are all parts of preparations for the Prime Minister's visit to Delhi," said a Foreign Ministry official, adding that during his visit to Bangladesh in March last year, Indian PM Narendra Modi invited Hasina to visit India this year.
This visit is expected to further accelerate the friendship between the two countries that are celebrating the 50 years of diplomatic relationship this year, the official added.
Last month, when Momen met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in
Guwahati, he sought suggestions to import crude oil from Russia by managing sanctions as Bangladesh is also keen to ensure energy security.
New Delhi has invested a lot in its relationship with Dhaka, which both sides have been eager to point out as the "golden era" or "Sonali Adhyay" in ties.
Jaishankar was in Dhaka in April, as last year both Indian President and Prime Ministers were in the country despite the Covid crisis to attend the 50 years of diplomatic relation of Bangladesh, while also commemorating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Later this year Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina is expected to be in Delhi.
The last JCC meeting was held virtually in September 2020. The two countries have also launched several connectivity initiatives, including the revival of rail links that were halted after the 1965 India-Pakistan war and river routes that provide access to Bangladeshi ports for north-eastern states. Bangladesh is emerging as a connectivity link between Northeast India and Southeast Asia after connectivity through Myanmar came to standstill following the 2021 coup.
Besides trade and connectivity, the other issues that are expected to figure in the JCC meeting are security matters, development cooperation, and consular and cultural issues.
The two sides are also expected to discuss ways to increase train services and flights to facilitate the large number of Bangladeshi travellers who come to India for tourism and medical treatment.
Jaishankar was in Dhaka in April and last year both the President and Prime Minister visited Dhaka despite the Covid-19 crisis to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, while also commemorating the birth centenary of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Teesta accord stalled for over two years
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests
Abiding by health rules a must in wake of rise in C-19 cases: Zahid
Young folks now well off by farming, livestock rearing 
HC seeks environ polluters names
7,573 BD Hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia
C-19 on rise: 128 new cases in 24hrs
Enough animals in BD for sacrifice during Eid


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft