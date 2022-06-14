Medical board reviews Khaleda's health condition

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's medical condition was reviewed by her medical board on Monday.

BNP Chairperson's media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer that, "A medical board consisting of 12 doctors from Evercare Hospital and 6 doctors from outside is holding a meeting for Khaleda Zia's further treatment. The details of the review result will be officially announced later."

The board is headed by

Shahbuddin Talukdar, the head of the cardiology department of Evercare Hospital.

However, the BNP Mohila Dal held a protest rally in front of its party's office, Paltan, in the city demanding Khaleda Zia's medical treatment abroad and unconditional release.

Criticizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's decision to arrange dazzling inaugurate programme of the Padma Bridge, Rizvi said, "Who will bear the cost of this event? You have organized this by burdening the people in debt. On the other hand, the former Prime Minister is suffering in the hospital bed without proper treatment."

Rizvi said, "Proper treatment of Khaleda Zia is not possible without going abroad, she is being pushed to death."

"Hasina wants to create a clean plot in the political leadership," said Rizvi and added, "That is why she wanted to kill Khaleda Zia by throwing her from the Padma Bridge."

The Joint Secretary General also questioned whether Khaleda Zia's food had been poisoned while she was in jail.

Rizvi Ahmed also said that the government did not have the courage to condemn against the two BJP leaders who had insulted Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in India.











