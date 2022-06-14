Padma Bridge Co to take over mega structure from BBA

A company by the name of Padma Bridge Company will be formed and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) will transfer all its responsibilities to the company. The company will pay Tk 36,000 crore, which was borrowed from the government to build the structure, including the interests to the government in 140 installments as part of loan repayment.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said this at a press conference at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge Project on Sunday.

Since the country has constructed the mega structure with its own funds without any support of the development partners or organizations, the company that will be formed will repay the government loan from the money collected as toll after meeting all expenditures for maintenance of the bridge.

According to BBA, the monthly toll collection target from Padma Bridge has been set at Tk 133.66 crore. As for the year, it will be Tk 1,603. 97 crore. Apart from the maintenance of the bridge, the loan will be repaid for the construction cost with the money.

According to the Bangladesh Bridge Authority, the Padma Bridge was built at a cost of Tk 30,193.39 crore with the own funds of the government. The Bangladesh Bridge Authority has taken the entire loan from the government. According to paragraph 2 of the agreement, the loan has to be repaid in 140 installments for 35 years with interest at the rate of 1pc per annum after completion of the project. Besides, Tk 340 crore has to be paid against Tk 211 crore taken from

ADB during the preparation of the design of the bridge.

In this regard, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that the Bangladesh Bridge Authority has taken a loan from the government for the construction of the bridge. In the next 35 years, the government will get Tk 36,000 crore with interest.

Money is needed to pay off debts, bridge maintenance costs, river management and to pay taxes and VAT on collected tolls. This money will be collected by imposing toll on the vehicles plying on the bridge.

BBA sources said the toll has been increased by a maximum of 50 per cent based on the existing toll rates for ferry crossings. According to the toll rate collected by BIWTC on the Mawa-Jajira route ferries currently operating (as of November 2020), the collection rate is Tk 5.60 crore per month and Tk 67.20 crore per annum. If it is one and a half times, the toll will be Tk 103.85 crore per annum.

On the other hand, according to the detailed economic and financial analysis report of the Padma Bridge submitted by the consulting firm in 2010, the toll will be Tk 133.66 crore per month as one and a half times the ferry toll rate as a traffic forecast for 2022. On the basis of this report, the government expects to collect a toll of about Tk 1,604 crore annually.

Md Monjur Hossain, Secretary of the Bridge Division, said, "We have implemented Padma Bridge by signing a loan agreement with the government. The load will be repaid with interest which will come from toll collection. The toll rate has been fixed on the basis of our loan to the government, ferry fare and expert opinions."

"Tolls will be collected manually in first six months then it will be digitalized. After that both manual and digital systems will be available there. Vehicles can cross the bridge paying certain amount of toll by punching prepaid smart cards in the toll plazas," he added.

Monjur Hossain also said, "Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) will be introduced in the bridge and there will be a dedicated lane for ETC for uninterrupted cross the river. Rest of the lanes will have both manual and digital system for toll collection."

According to sources, according to the 35-year loan repayment schedule mentioned in the loan agreement executed between the Finance Division and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority, a loan of Tk 596.88 crore has to be repaid in the first year of operation of vehicles on the bridge. It will gradually increase and in some years up to Tk 1,475 crore will have to be paid. Besides, maintenance and operation cost of the bridge, river management, VAT and tax payment will all have to be done from toll money. These issues have been considered in the case of toll collection.

Meanwhile, different studies showed that if the country's GDP increase rate is calculated 1.2 per cent for the Padma Bridge than the amount received will be about Tk 33,556. 54 crore, which is more than the construction cost of Padma Bridge. According to this study, the construction cost of the bridge will be come up in one year.

Besides, another study showed that if the per month toll collection will be Tk 150 crore then the cost of the bridge will be come up within 17 and 18 years.











