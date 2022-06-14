Video
Forging PM's signature heinous crime:  HC

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday observed that forging the signature of the Prime Minister is a heinous crime and there is no scope of acting soft on people involved in such incidents.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo came up with the observations on Monday while discharging a rule regarding the bail plea of Fatema Khatun, arrested in a case lodged over faking documents of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The HC bench said, "There is no question of
allowing bail to people involved in forging the signature of the Prime Minister. They have to remain behind bars."
Advocate Momtaz Uddin Mehedi argued for the bail petitioner Fatema, a former staff of PMO, while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik stood for the State.
Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Director-7 of PMO, on May 5 in 2020, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station over an incident where PMO documents were forged for the appointment of treasurer of North South University.
According to the case documents, the Education Ministry has sent the names of Chairman of the History Department of North-South University Prof Dr M Enamul Haque, BUET Civil Engineering Professor Rtd Air Commodore M Abdus Salam Azad, former treasurer of Abdur Rauf and Bangladesh University of Professionals to the Prime Minister Office for the post of treasurer of North-South University. After receiving the documents, the Prime Minister put a tick mark inside M Enamul Haque's name.
Later, in preparation for sending the document to the President for final approval, the document went to Fatima, an Office Assistant in the Prime Minister's Office, who told BCL leader Tariqul over phone that M Abdus Salam Azad had not been approved as treasurer, according to the case.
Then, according to Tariqul's plan, Fatema took the document out of the PM's office and handed it over to a man named Farhad. In that document, the tick mark given by the Prime Minister next to the name of M Enamul Haque was 'tampered' and Tariqul gave a cross mark there. He ticked the name of Air Commodore M Abdus Salam Azad with a cross mark next to Abdur Rauf's name. The document was later sent to the President's Office.
Before handing over the documents, Fatema received Tk 10,000 through mobile banking and after the transfer, she took another Tk 10,000 through her son's mobile banking, the case said.
Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Director-6 of the Prime Minister's Office, filed the case on May 5 in 2020 against Fatema.
Fatema had earlier filed a  petition seeking bail in the case. The High Court issued a rule earlier and after final hearing on the rule, dismissed her petition.


