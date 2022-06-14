Video
BSCCM gets new body

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Observer Desk

A new committee of the Bangladesh Society of Critical Care Medicine (BSCCM) has been formed for the session of 2022-2024, says a press release.
Prof ASM Areef Ahsan and Dr Muhammad Asaduzzaman have been made president and general secretary respectively.
This new committee will work from June 2022 consisting of post graduate doctors in Critical Care Medicine (CCM).
The new committee of BSCCM has a total of 37 executive post graduate doctors including founder president, president, president elect, six vice presidents, general secretary, treasurer, 17 secretaries and 10 executive members.  
Prof Mohammad Omar Faruq is the founding president of BSCCM and Prof ASM Areef Ahsan is Professor and head of the department of CCM in BIRDEM.
Dr Muhammad Asaduzzaman is Assistant Professor and head of the department of the CCM in Kuwait Bangladesh friendship Government Hospital.
Bangladesh Society of Critical Care Medicine (BSCCM) is a non profit, non-political association of Bangladeshi doctors, nurses and other allied healthcare professionals involved in care of the critically ill patients. It was established on December 5, 2009 by a group of renowned Intensivists of Bangladesh.



