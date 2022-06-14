UP chairman hacked in Khulna

KHULNA, June 13: A union parishad (UP) chairman has been hacked allegedly by some miscreants over establishing dominance in Dighalia upazila in Khulna, police said on Monday.

The injured was identified as Zakir Gazi, chairman of Barakpur Union Parishad of the upazila.

Some miscreants hacked Zakir Gazi indiscriminately around 9pm on Sunday after stopping his motorbike in front of Royaliyarchar Primary School and fled the scene, leaving him seriously injured, said Md Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dighalia police station.

Later, he was rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) and then to Khulna City Medical College and Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, he added.

According to locals, there had been an enmity between a local group and UP chairman Zakir Gazi over establishing dominance in the area. The OC said no case has been filed in this regard. -UNB







