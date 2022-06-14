BHRIO’s US committee formed

Bangladesh Human Rights Implementation Organisation's (BHRIO)'s US branch committee was formed recently.

In this regard a special meeting was held virtually.

The meeting was chaired by journalist and media personality Alaur Rahman Khandaker and chaired by eminent software engineer Mahbubur Rahman.

Prominent economists, including Dr. Shawkat Ali, Professor of Economics at Long Island University, Mozammel Haque, Acting Executive Director of the Organization, Reza Ahmad Chowdhury Soeb, Prominent Journalist and Media Personality of Europe-America, and Syed Akram Al Sahan, Sylhet Divisional Coordinator of the Organization took part in the virtual meeting.

The members of the newly formed 21-member United States Branch Committee are: President Alaur Rahman Khandaker, General Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, Vice-Presidents Dewana Akmal Chowdhury and Khaleda Ahmed, Joint-Secretaries Vaila Selina and Shefali Khatun, Office Secretary Kakli Chowdhury, Treasurer Mohammad Mohsin, Executive Council. Members: Mina Abedin, Farhana Huda Nipa, Raushan Haque, Farhana Hussain, Nargis Ahmed, Sadia Afrin Soni, Syed Jubayer Ali, Hossain Pathan, Mia Mohammad Afzal, Badrul Alam Masud, Golam Ambia Mazkur Pabel, Kamran Hadi, Mohammad Selim.







