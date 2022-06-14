Gauze found in patient’s abdomen: Surgeon relieved of duty

BARISHAL, June 13: A surgeon has been relieved of his duty at Sher-e-bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) for leaving a piece of gauze inside the abdomen of a woman during her C-section, said the hospital authorities.

The dismissed surgeon is Honorary (Unpaid) Medical Officer Dr Md Tarek. He was taking six months training in the gynecology department of the hospital

At the same time, show-cause notices were issued against two staff nurses of the hospital who were present during the surgery, SBMCH Director Dr Saiful Islam said.

Besides, the hospital director informed the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take further action in this regard.

A three-member probe committee was formed on May 22 headed by Dr Nazimul Haque, head of surgery department. Khurshid Jahan, head of the gynecology department, and Dr Moniruzzaman Shaheen, assistant director of the hospital are two other members.

Surgeon Taher was relieved of duty on Saturday after the probe report was submitted.

According to hospital sources, victim Sharmin Akter Sheela, wife of Ziaul Hasan of Nalchhiti upazila in Jhalakathi district, gave birth to a baby girl on April 16 at the hospital when the surgeon left the gauze inside her abdomen during C-section.

A few days later, when Sharmin's physical condition began to deteriorate due to an infection she was readmitted to the hospital.

Head of the surgery department of the hospital Nazimul Haque said a gauze inside Sharmin's abdomen was detected after an examination which was surgically removed on May 22. -UNB









