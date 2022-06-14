World Blood Donor Day today

The World Blood Donor Day will be observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe on Tuesday to create awareness about the significance of blood donation and the safe infusion of blood.

The day is also observed to honour the contribution of voluntary and unpaid blood donors.

This year's theme is "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives" focusing on the urgency to increase the number of donors.

WHO observed the first World Blood Donor Day in 2004 to encourage all countries to acknowledge the selfless effort of blood donors who come ahead to save the life of other people. -UNB











