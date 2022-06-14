Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Sitakunda ghost re-appears in a blazing train

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Sitakunda ghost re-appears in a blazing train

Sitakunda ghost re-appears in a blazing train

News reports of carnage seem to hardly grip us with shock. If not, why do we fail to prevent its recurrence?

What does a moving passenger train catching fire - just on the heel of an all devouring blast in Sitakinda taking immeasurable human toll points at - toying with fire.

A Sylhet bound express train near Shamsher nagar Railway station in Moulovibazar's Kamalganj caught fire on Saturday. Thank the stars that all passengers escaped unhurt, despite three bogies of the train were gutted.

Undeniably, the reality would have been horrific had there been no timely response from fire fighting units.

It is learnt that fire broke out at the power car of the train, fast spread to two other coaches. As power car propels and controls the passenger train, question naturally arises if it merits or not a mechanical test before journey. Moreover, does the onus not lie on the railway authority to ensure fitness of every passenger train before it starts for a long distance journey?

However, this is not the first time of a moving train catching fire within. Not only on railways, the rise of fire risks has also taken in moving vehicles on roads and waterways at an alarming rate in recent times.
A launch catching fire in River Sugnadha still haunts us. The launch had been reportedly operating with an engine without approval. We don't know whether the moving train catching fire was also operating with a faulty engine. Only an in-depth investigation can bring the fact to light.

Each time a fire breaks out, a probe committee is formed. There has been no exception in connection to the latest train fire. But what we find somewhat puzzling is that after each and every fire incident, this so called probe body remains limited in executing a clockwork formality. Also in most of cases, countrymen are left in the dark about their reports.

And most importantly, set of recommendations and preventive measures specified in probe reports, remain in paper. Thus, we fail to comprehend the necessity of such probe bodies and investigation procedures.

Finally, safety issues on our public transports of all categories continue to be compromised while monitoring mechanisms remains neglected.
Due to being cost-effective and lesser accident rate, rail journey once became popular among people.  Unfortunately, BR has failed to make the best of this opportunity erupting out of growing road congestion and safety issues. It has markedly failed to make the rail trips live up to passengers' expectations.
In order to transform the sector into a profitable and a professional one, it is a must to ensure safe commuting and restore discipline in the rail sector.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sitakunda ghost re-appears in a blazing train
Updated data of city buildings missing
Ensure emergency funds for climate vulnerable nations
Pursue economic diplomacy to its maximum
We hoped for an all-inclusive budget
Justice delayed close to justice denied
Yet another gas price hike
Drawing lessons from Sitakunda carnage


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft