

Sitakunda ghost re-appears in a blazing train



What does a moving passenger train catching fire - just on the heel of an all devouring blast in Sitakinda taking immeasurable human toll points at - toying with fire.



A Sylhet bound express train near Shamsher nagar Railway station in Moulovibazar's Kamalganj caught fire on Saturday. Thank the stars that all passengers escaped unhurt, despite three bogies of the train were gutted.



Undeniably, the reality would have been horrific had there been no timely response from fire fighting units.



It is learnt that fire broke out at the power car of the train, fast spread to two other coaches. As power car propels and controls the passenger train, question naturally arises if it merits or not a mechanical test before journey. Moreover, does the onus not lie on the railway authority to ensure fitness of every passenger train before it starts for a long distance journey?



However, this is not the first time of a moving train catching fire within. Not only on railways, the rise of fire risks has also taken in moving vehicles on roads and waterways at an alarming rate in recent times.

A launch catching fire in River Sugnadha still haunts us. The launch had been reportedly operating with an engine without approval. We don't know whether the moving train catching fire was also operating with a faulty engine. Only an in-depth investigation can bring the fact to light.



Each time a fire breaks out, a probe committee is formed. There has been no exception in connection to the latest train fire. But what we find somewhat puzzling is that after each and every fire incident, this so called probe body remains limited in executing a clockwork formality. Also in most of cases, countrymen are left in the dark about their reports.



And most importantly, set of recommendations and preventive measures specified in probe reports, remain in paper. Thus, we fail to comprehend the necessity of such probe bodies and investigation procedures.



Finally, safety issues on our public transports of all categories continue to be compromised while monitoring mechanisms remains neglected.

Due to being cost-effective and lesser accident rate, rail journey once became popular among people. Unfortunately, BR has failed to make the best of this opportunity erupting out of growing road congestion and safety issues. It has markedly failed to make the rail trips live up to passengers' expectations.

