Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:08 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Conserve nature

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear sir

Imagine being a small animal. You've just moved into your new house beneath the perfect tree along with your siblings. But suddenly, you hear a loud sound that you haven't heard before, and then a thunderous crash. One by one, the trees are being cut down by people, and yours is next!

Seventy percent of plants and animals that live on land live in forest homes and can't survive in any other kind of habitat. They can't just move to a new house or new city like people can.

Trees are important for all life on Earth. Deforestation is the process of removing a lot of trees from a forest at one time. If we don't stop deforestation, more than half of our plant and animal species will become extinct.

Say No to deforestation! Save Earth.

Khushboo ved
INDIA



« PreviousNext »

