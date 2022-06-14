

Call-drop: Fraud and customer sufferings



In the language of technology, this problem is known as call-drop. Usually when the signal of the mobile phone operator is weak, this unwanted call-drop occurs causing harassment as well as financial loss to the customers.

According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), in the last one year, customers have been hit by 52.59 crore call drops and lost Tk. 16.50 crore. The BTRC has blamed the failure of mobile operators to connect their towers with fiber optic cable as the main reason for the call-drop.



Grameenphone has so far been able to connect only 12 percent of the base transceiver station (BTS) to fiber optic cable. This rate is 18 percent of Robi and 13 percent of Banglalink.



The main reasons for call-dropping are lack of network, out of network coverage area, overloaded network due to overcrowding of tower capacity people in the same area at the same time. On-net calls and off-net calls are also responsible for this condition of call-drop.



On-net is the call to the same operator, and off-net is the call to different operators. That means calling on-net 017 to 017 and off-net calling from 017 to 015, 017, and 017.



In the last year, subscribers have received 366 million minutes of on-net calls and 14.99 million minutes of off-net calls.But all of these are invisible, meaning that things are so technical and digital that the general user cannot understand them.And mobile companies are taking advantage of this opportunity.



Shifting the network from 2G to4G can also lead to call-drop. The use of jammers, repeaters, boosters, etc., which are under the control of the law enforcement agencies, has also resulted in call-drops in various places.



Other technical factors that are responsible for call drop are the bandwidth/spectrum (national resources) that are used to communicate (data) with bandwidth.



As a result, mobile companies buy far less spectrum than they need from the government and distribute it to customers. Note that the government has set the spectrum price at-27-30 million (above Tk. 250 crore) depending on the bandwidth since 2018.



Let us further analyse why the call-drop rate is so high. Towers of different countries use different frequencies. GSM network systems use 900 MHz frequency and Asian countries use 1800 MHz (1.8 GHz) bandwidth. But we have no problem with the bandwidth calculation in this region.

Nepal uses 127 MHz of spectrum for 4.28crore subscribers whereas Bangladesh uses only 129 MHz of spectrum for 17 crore subscribers.



In other words, Bangladesh is connecting an average of 12 lakh people per MHz. This number is 3 lakh in Nepal and 4 lakh in Myanmar on an average. Grameenphone is using only one MHz spectrum for every 20 lakh subscribers. With so little spectrum to serve a large number of customers this call-drop problem happens.



In the last year, there have been 112crore call-drops in Bangladesh, of which Robi's had 47crore, Grameenphone's 47crore, Banglalink's 14crore, the rest of the state-owned Teletalk's.



Call-drop: Fraud and customer sufferings



Mobile technology adheres to an engineering plan and standards, so that customers can get uninterrupted service. According to BTRC's Quality of Service parameters, 2% call-drop is acceptable on wireless networks, which is in line with the standards of the International Telecommunication Union.



More than that is not acceptable and customers will get their money back or the same amount of free talk time. In fact, customers do not want anything back, they want to talk without any hindrance, but for a long time now customers are not getting any relief from this call-drop.



Some operators claim to give the customer one minute of free talk time for every three to seven minutes of call-drop (on-net call). As such, they have paid only 22 percent of the customer's money. This means that only 11.66 crore minutes of free talk-time is returned to the customer for 52.59 crore call drop.



Even then, with a minimum call charge of Tk. 0.45 per minute, the customer has lost about Tk. 18.42 crore. In fact, the whole process is a digital maneuver and is just a hoax.



The way call-drop is increasing, one day there will be only call-drop, no talking. As was the case with land phones, when land phone users went to the T&T office with a problem, they would say that the phone cable had been cut by a rat, and water had seeped into the cable.



And the transaction of huge amount of money in the name of demand note was a matter of routine. Today, no one seems to have a landline in their home, and only God knows if anyone receives a landline call in a government office.



Therefore, with the attitude of service that mobile companies came to the market, what is their position today, we should ask ourselves once. In order to solve the problem quickly, an agreement should be reached with the government to provide suitable spectrum/bandwidth for the number of SIMs currently available to the customers.



The sale of SIM cards should be stopped on the foot-path and alleys. Companies have to come up with a service attitude in order to survive. Otherwise, the consequences like landlines and any alternative technology can return in the course of time.

Prof Dr MMesbahuddinSarker, Institute of Information Technology, Jahangirnagar University











While talking on the phone, the phone hangs up, can't be heard clearly, breaks down, mobile users get annoyed when they say 'hello'. What is the need of mobile phone if the call is cut off like this while searching for a dying patient or talking to a loved one in danger?In the language of technology, this problem is known as call-drop. Usually when the signal of the mobile phone operator is weak, this unwanted call-drop occurs causing harassment as well as financial loss to the customers.According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), in the last one year, customers have been hit by 52.59 crore call drops and lost Tk. 16.50 crore. The BTRC has blamed the failure of mobile operators to connect their towers with fiber optic cable as the main reason for the call-drop.Grameenphone has so far been able to connect only 12 percent of the base transceiver station (BTS) to fiber optic cable. This rate is 18 percent of Robi and 13 percent of Banglalink.The main reasons for call-dropping are lack of network, out of network coverage area, overloaded network due to overcrowding of tower capacity people in the same area at the same time. On-net calls and off-net calls are also responsible for this condition of call-drop.On-net is the call to the same operator, and off-net is the call to different operators. That means calling on-net 017 to 017 and off-net calling from 017 to 015, 017, and 017.In the last year, subscribers have received 366 million minutes of on-net calls and 14.99 million minutes of off-net calls.But all of these are invisible, meaning that things are so technical and digital that the general user cannot understand them.And mobile companies are taking advantage of this opportunity.Shifting the network from 2G to4G can also lead to call-drop. The use of jammers, repeaters, boosters, etc., which are under the control of the law enforcement agencies, has also resulted in call-drops in various places.Other technical factors that are responsible for call drop are the bandwidth/spectrum (national resources) that are used to communicate (data) with bandwidth.As a result, mobile companies buy far less spectrum than they need from the government and distribute it to customers. Note that the government has set the spectrum price at-27-30 million (above Tk. 250 crore) depending on the bandwidth since 2018.Let us further analyse why the call-drop rate is so high. Towers of different countries use different frequencies. GSM network systems use 900 MHz frequency and Asian countries use 1800 MHz (1.8 GHz) bandwidth. But we have no problem with the bandwidth calculation in this region.Nepal uses 127 MHz of spectrum for 4.28crore subscribers whereas Bangladesh uses only 129 MHz of spectrum for 17 crore subscribers.In other words, Bangladesh is connecting an average of 12 lakh people per MHz. This number is 3 lakh in Nepal and 4 lakh in Myanmar on an average. Grameenphone is using only one MHz spectrum for every 20 lakh subscribers. With so little spectrum to serve a large number of customers this call-drop problem happens.In the last year, there have been 112crore call-drops in Bangladesh, of which Robi's had 47crore, Grameenphone's 47crore, Banglalink's 14crore, the rest of the state-owned Teletalk's.To understand this call-drop issue, we can compare the long line of thousands of people behind a one-truck TCB product, the cry of thousands of people behind a few pieces of zakat sarees in the month of Ramadan, admission of 100 students in a classroom of 40 seats or cooking for 100 people can be compared to invite 1000 guests.Mobile technology adheres to an engineering plan and standards, so that customers can get uninterrupted service. According to BTRC's Quality of Service parameters, 2% call-drop is acceptable on wireless networks, which is in line with the standards of the International Telecommunication Union.More than that is not acceptable and customers will get their money back or the same amount of free talk time. In fact, customers do not want anything back, they want to talk without any hindrance, but for a long time now customers are not getting any relief from this call-drop.Some operators claim to give the customer one minute of free talk time for every three to seven minutes of call-drop (on-net call). As such, they have paid only 22 percent of the customer's money. This means that only 11.66 crore minutes of free talk-time is returned to the customer for 52.59 crore call drop.Even then, with a minimum call charge of Tk. 0.45 per minute, the customer has lost about Tk. 18.42 crore. In fact, the whole process is a digital maneuver and is just a hoax.The way call-drop is increasing, one day there will be only call-drop, no talking. As was the case with land phones, when land phone users went to the T&T office with a problem, they would say that the phone cable had been cut by a rat, and water had seeped into the cable.And the transaction of huge amount of money in the name of demand note was a matter of routine. Today, no one seems to have a landline in their home, and only God knows if anyone receives a landline call in a government office.Therefore, with the attitude of service that mobile companies came to the market, what is their position today, we should ask ourselves once. In order to solve the problem quickly, an agreement should be reached with the government to provide suitable spectrum/bandwidth for the number of SIMs currently available to the customers.The sale of SIM cards should be stopped on the foot-path and alleys. Companies have to come up with a service attitude in order to survive. Otherwise, the consequences like landlines and any alternative technology can return in the course of time.Prof Dr MMesbahuddinSarker, Institute of Information Technology, Jahangirnagar University