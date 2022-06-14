

A bridge built with sweat, tears and less concrete



Bangladesh, with being a role model to many in achieving MDGs (Millennium Development Goals) and SDGs (Sustainable Development Goal), has graduated from Least Developing Country (LDC) to Developing Country club in the recent past.



With export reaching an all-time high ($43.34 billion in current fiscal year) Bangladesh has had a staggering $ 2,824 of per capita income. With all these behind the country is going to add another feather in its cap on 25th June, 2022.It is the day when Bangladesh is going to embark on a new chapter in the page of her history by inaugurating its longest bridge--Padma Bridge. But is it just a bridge?



No, it's not! It's not mere a bridge made of concrete and steel; it's rather a bridge made more of sweats, promise, commitment and prayers; it's a bridge that is a retort to the absolute whimsicality of global donors who toy with the least developing nations in the name of financing mega projects; it's a bridge that is going to open the door of our rural economy to infinite possibilities; it's a bridge that lets the folks of the country's south-western part weave dreams of better days ahead; it's a bridge that heralds



Bangladesh's autumn with the perfume of pride piercing the air. Yes, there is no reason to deny that we have a world of unresolved national burning issues starting from soaring inflation to fragile democracy, poverty to pollution, corruption to nepotism, unemployment to choking traffic and many more to add to the lengthy list.

Notwithstanding, it would be unwise not to give a pat on the back of this government when it comes to the implementation of the Padma Bridge. Just nothing should stop you from being a proud Bangladeshi on erecting a mega project of this magnitude on our own.

Geo-morphological condition and scour depth of the river system being two major challenges, engineers had to put in place literally everything of twenty first century engineering. The biggest crane, the biggest hammer, the biggest bearings and industrial robots were all used in establishing this mega project.



The challenges were not always technical though. Rumours spread on social media platforms like Facebook that human heads would be required in the construction of the Padma Bridge in July 2019. This led to the beating of many people in different parts of Bangladesh and the handing over of them to the police.



As we near the splendid inauguration ceremony of the nation's greatest infrastructure, let it mark the end of an era when dying patients groaned in pain in stranded ambulance, expatriates had to mad-scramble in ferry-ghat to catch their flights and students raced against time to attend exams. Let it be a dawn with rays of plenty of promises for the populace living in south-western 22 districts of the country. Let it be the game changer in our battle against the odds.

Faisal Ahmed teaches English Language, ABC International School, Narayanganj.





















Not too many nations in the globe fought a bloody war for their independence but Bangladesh did. Four decades into the nation's birth, time has changed and so has the fate. The country, once deemed as bottomless basket, is now marching forward in an indomitable manner, thanks to the charismatic hegemony of our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Bangladesh, with being a role model to many in achieving MDGs (Millennium Development Goals) and SDGs (Sustainable Development Goal), has graduated from Least Developing Country (LDC) to Developing Country club in the recent past.With export reaching an all-time high ($43.34 billion in current fiscal year) Bangladesh has had a staggering $ 2,824 of per capita income. With all these behind the country is going to add another feather in its cap on 25th June, 2022.It is the day when Bangladesh is going to embark on a new chapter in the page of her history by inaugurating its longest bridge--Padma Bridge. But is it just a bridge?No, it's not! It's not mere a bridge made of concrete and steel; it's rather a bridge made more of sweats, promise, commitment and prayers; it's a bridge that is a retort to the absolute whimsicality of global donors who toy with the least developing nations in the name of financing mega projects; it's a bridge that is going to open the door of our rural economy to infinite possibilities; it's a bridge that lets the folks of the country's south-western part weave dreams of better days ahead; it's a bridge that heraldsBangladesh's autumn with the perfume of pride piercing the air. Yes, there is no reason to deny that we have a world of unresolved national burning issues starting from soaring inflation to fragile democracy, poverty to pollution, corruption to nepotism, unemployment to choking traffic and many more to add to the lengthy list.Notwithstanding, it would be unwise not to give a pat on the back of this government when it comes to the implementation of the Padma Bridge. Just nothing should stop you from being a proud Bangladeshi on erecting a mega project of this magnitude on our own.Geo-morphological condition and scour depth of the river system being two major challenges, engineers had to put in place literally everything of twenty first century engineering. The biggest crane, the biggest hammer, the biggest bearings and industrial robots were all used in establishing this mega project.The challenges were not always technical though. Rumours spread on social media platforms like Facebook that human heads would be required in the construction of the Padma Bridge in July 2019. This led to the beating of many people in different parts of Bangladesh and the handing over of them to the police.As we near the splendid inauguration ceremony of the nation's greatest infrastructure, let it mark the end of an era when dying patients groaned in pain in stranded ambulance, expatriates had to mad-scramble in ferry-ghat to catch their flights and students raced against time to attend exams. Let it be a dawn with rays of plenty of promises for the populace living in south-western 22 districts of the country. Let it be the game changer in our battle against the odds.Faisal Ahmed teaches English Language, ABC International School, Narayanganj.