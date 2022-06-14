Engineering olympiad held in Feni

FENI, June 13: The SFD and BMD Olympiad-2022 of Feni University (FU) was held in the town on Monday.

The olympiad was organized by the Department of Civil Engineering (DCE) of FU in association with Association of Civil Engineering. More than 100 students of Feni's public and private polytechnic institutes took part in it. Certificates were also distributed among the participants.

Dr. A.S.M Tobarak Ullah Chowdhury Bayezid, executive member of FU Trustee Board, was present as chief guest. Ali Akbar Siam, chairman of the DCE presided over it. Deputy Registrar of FU Shah Alam, BBA Department's Dean (In-Charge) Prof Abul Kasem, and Exam Controller Harun ur Rashid were present as special guests.











