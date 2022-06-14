Six killed, six injured in road mishaps

Six people including a schoolgirl and an elderly woman have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Bogura, Manikganj, Jhenidah, Meherpur and Gopalganj, on Sunday and Monday.

BOGURA: Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Khalek, 65, son of late Jashim Uddin, a resident of Kusta Village in the upazila; and Md Bablu Mia, 50, son of Azim Uddin of Kachhutia Village in Singra Upazila of Natore.

Police and local sources said a Natore-bound truck collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Omarpur Bus Stand area at around 12pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought those to Nandigram Police Station (PS).

The injured were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Sub-Inspector of Nandigram PS Tariqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

MANIKGANJ: A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Sifat, 17, was the son of Rahom Ali, a resident of Bowali Village in the upazila. He died on the spot and two other were injured when a dram truck rammed into their motorcycle at PDB intersection in Tepra area of the upazila at around 8 pm.

The injured were sent to Dhaka in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borongail Highway PS Md Jakaria Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

JHENIDAH: A village doctor was killed after being hit by a 'reckless motorcycle' in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Golam Mostafa, 65, a resident of Tola Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a reckless motorcycle hit the village doctor at around 11 am when he was standing on a side of the road in front of his house, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Harinakundu Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Golam Mostafa dead. Being informed, police recovered the body.

Harinakundu PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

MEHERPUR: A schoolgirl was killed and her cousin brother injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tisha Akhter, daughter of Abdul Momen, driver of Meherpur Deputy Commissioner (DC). She was a resident of Bamonpara area in the upazila. She was a student of Meherpur Government Girls' High School.

Local sources said Tisha was going to school with her cousin Polash riding by a motorcycle in the morning to attend an examination.

At one stage, the motorcycle crushed into a power-tiller after its rider lost control over the steering in front of the DC office, which left Polash and Tisha critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tisha dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Meherpur Sadar PS OC Shah Dara Khan confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hamida Begum, 85, wife of late Israfil Molla, a resident of Pashchim Ratail Village in the upazila.

Bhatiapara Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Abu Nayeem Mohammad Mofazzel Haque said an unidentified vehicle hit Hamida Begum in Ratail Horticulture area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the morning while she was crossing the road, which left the woman dead on the spot.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the official added.











