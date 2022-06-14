Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six killed, six injured in road mishaps

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Our Correspondents

Six people including a schoolgirl and an elderly woman have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Bogura, Manikganj, Jhenidah, Meherpur and Gopalganj, on Sunday and Monday.
BOGURA: Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Khalek, 65, son of late Jashim Uddin, a resident of Kusta Village in the upazila; and Md Bablu Mia, 50, son of Azim Uddin of Kachhutia Village in Singra Upazila of Natore.
Police and local sources said a Natore-bound truck collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Omarpur Bus Stand area at around 12pm, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three others injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought those to Nandigram Police Station (PS).
The injured were taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Sub-Inspector of Nandigram PS Tariqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
MANIKGANJ: A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle in Shivalaya Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Deceased Sifat, 17, was the son of Rahom Ali, a resident of Bowali Village in the upazila. He died on the spot and two other were injured when a dram truck rammed into their motorcycle at PDB intersection in Tepra area of the upazila at around 8 pm.
The injured were sent to Dhaka in critical condition.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borongail Highway PS Md Jakaria Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
JHENIDAH: A village doctor was killed after being hit by a 'reckless motorcycle' in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Golam Mostafa, 65, a resident of Tola Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a reckless motorcycle hit the village doctor at around 11 am when he was standing on a side of the road in front of his house, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Harinakundu Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Golam Mostafa dead. Being informed, police recovered the body.
Harinakundu PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.
MEHERPUR: A schoolgirl was killed and her cousin brother injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tisha Akhter, daughter of Abdul Momen, driver of Meherpur Deputy Commissioner (DC). She was a resident of Bamonpara area in the upazila. She was a student of Meherpur Government Girls' High School.
Local sources said Tisha was going to school with her cousin Polash riding by a motorcycle in the morning to attend an examination.
At one stage, the motorcycle crushed into a power-tiller after its rider lost control over the steering in front of the DC office, which left Polash and Tisha critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Tisha dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Meherpur Sadar PS OC Shah Dara Khan confirmed the incident.  
GOPALGANJ: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hamida Begum, 85, wife of late Israfil Molla, a resident of Pashchim Ratail Village in the upazila.
Bhatiapara Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Abu Nayeem Mohammad Mofazzel Haque said an unidentified vehicle hit Hamida Begum in Ratail Horticulture area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the morning while she was crossing the road, which left the woman dead on the spot.  
Being informed, police visited the scene.
However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Traders staged a demonstration on the DC office premises in Meherpur
Engineering olympiad held in Feni
Six killed, six injured in road mishaps
‘BD info Rajbari’ app to simplify birth-death registration
School activities run in risky bldg in S’ganj
Two teenagers among three people ‘commit suicide’
Local people of Bamandanga Union in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram
Two held in rape cases in Laxmipur, Naogaon


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft