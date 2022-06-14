‘BD info Rajbari’ app to simplify birth-death registration

RAJBARI, June 13: Rajbari District stood third at the division level with 'BD info Rajbari' app to be used for simplification of birth and death registration.

The competition was held on 'Innovation showcasing-22" in Dhaka on June 8.

Rajbari District Administration organized a greeting on the occasion of win by Rajbari District.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-General) Md. Mahabur Rahman Sheikh is the innovator of 'BD info Rajbari' app.

DC Abu Kaisar Khan stressed creating mass social awareness about simplification of birth and death registration.

He further said, ADC Md. Mahabur Rahman Sheikh with his innovative app has simplified the birth and death records. "I congratulate him", he added.











