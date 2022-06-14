Video
School activities run in risky bldg in S’ganj

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Our Correspondent

A view of risky Tamai Khandakar Para Govt Primary School building at Belkuchi. photo: observer

A view of risky Tamai Khandakar Para Govt Primary School building at Belkuchi. photo: observer

SIRAJGANJ, June 13: Academic activities including class-taking of Tamai Khandakar Para Government Primary School in Belkuchi Upazila are going on in an abandoned bhaban (building).
According to school sources, the bhaban of three rooms is also lacking necessary tools. One room is used by the head teacher and assistant teachers. Another one is used for classes. But the remaining one room is completely    useless.
Academic activities of the school are hampered seriously, said head teacher of the school Debbrata Pramanik.
In 1919, the school was established. The three-room bhaban of the school was built in 2005. But its beams and columns have developed cracks while roof pitch and polyester became damaged.
The bhaban became useless for17 years. It was declared abandoned on September 14 in 2021. The survey report of the bhaban was made by Local Government Engineering Department.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, students said, their classes are hampered, and they are being deprived of proper academic benefits.
Third grader Mariam and fourth grader Lima said, "We can't attend classes, chips fall on heads. We remain in scare whether the bhaban gets down on our heads. We need a good bhaban."
Head teacher further said, the school has passed 100 years of academic life. There are now 182 students and five teachers in the school.
Since there is no alternative option for taking classes, class-taking and official activities are done in the risky building in a compelling situation, he added.     
School Managing Committee's President Khandakar Ashraful Islam said, the school has been lying neglected for a long time; it is very risky to conduct class-taking in an old, shabby and rickety and Bhaban. Class-taking can't be possible when it is wind and raining, he added.
The poor condition of the school was informed, for time and again, to the authorities concerned. But no remedial measures have yet been taken, he added.  Now we demand a multi-storey bhaban for the school, he added.
Belkuchi Upazila Education Officer Fazlur Rahman said, "We've already inspected the school. We've declared it abandoned and asked upazila engineer to auction it."
Later on, necessary step will be taken to construct a new bhaban, he added.


