Two teenagers among three people ‘commit suicide’

Three people including two teenagers have allegedly committed suicide and another attempted to kill himself in separate incidents in four districts- Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria, Barishal and Kishoreganj, in three days.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday evening out of huff with her family members.

Deceased Tania Akter Tanni, 15, was the daughter of expatriate Tahir Uddin. She was a resident of Doritajpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said she committed suicide when she was alone at home in the evening out of huff with her family members.

The deceased's brother had been knocking the door of her room for long. Getting no response inside the room, he broke the door and saw her body hanging from the ceiling.

It was learnt that Tanni's mother locked into an altercation with her father over mobile phone three days back and went to her grandfather's house. Since then, Tania was alone at home and mentally upset.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A young man committed suicide coming on Facebook live in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Arfan Hasan Sakib, 20, was the son of Shahjahan Mia, a resident of Daulatpur Village of the upazila.

Local sources said Arfan got married with Mahima Akhter, daughter of Mafizul Islam of Purba Krishnanagar Village, at court three months back following a love affair. Mafizul Islam refused to accept that marriage.

As a sequel to it, Arfan drank poison on Facebook live after blaming his wife's parents on Sunday noon.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Brahmanbaria General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar PS Md Aminur Rashid confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A muezzin of a mosque reportedly committed suicide in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Hafez Arif Molla, 22, son of Khalil Molla, was a resident of Dakshin Madarsi Village under Wazirpur Municipality. He was the muezzin of Baitun Nur Jame Mosque in the municipality.

Local sources said Arif Molla married a girl, a resident of Rahmanpur Village in Babuganj Upazila, about five months back. The couple had often been locked into quarrels over various issues since the marriage.

Following this, Arif Molla drank pesticide in the mosque on Saturday afternoon.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the hafez to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) as his condition was deteriorating.

Later on, the on-duty doctor of the SBMCH declared Arif dead at around 7:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Wazirpur Model PS OC Ali Arshad confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Arman Hossain, 15, son of Md Shamsuddin Chairman, a resident of Chandipasha Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Arman hanged himself from the ceiling of a room after Jum'a prayers while no one was in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.











