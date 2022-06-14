Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two teenagers among three people ‘commit suicide’

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondents

Three people including two teenagers have allegedly committed suicide and another attempted to kill himself in separate incidents in four districts- Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria, Barishal and Kishoreganj, in three days.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday evening out of huff with her family members.
Deceased Tania Akter Tanni, 15, was the daughter of expatriate Tahir Uddin. She was a resident of Doritajpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said she committed suicide when she was alone at home in the evening out of huff with her family members.
The deceased's brother had been knocking the door of her room for long. Getting no response inside the room, he broke the door and saw her body hanging from the         ceiling.
It was learnt that Tanni's mother locked into an altercation with her father over mobile phone three days back and went to her grandfather's house. Since then, Tania was alone at home and mentally upset.
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital Hospital morgue for an   autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Enamul Haque confirmed the           incident.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A young man committed suicide coming on Facebook live in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
Deceased Arfan Hasan Sakib, 20, was the son of Shahjahan Mia, a resident of Daulatpur Village of the upazila.
Local sources said Arfan got married with Mahima Akhter, daughter of Mafizul Islam of Purba Krishnanagar Village, at court three months back following a love affair. Mafizul Islam refused to accept that marriage.
As a sequel to it, Arfan drank poison on Facebook live after blaming his wife's parents on Sunday noon.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Brahmanbaria General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar PS Md Aminur Rashid confirmed the           incident.
BARISHAL: A muezzin of a mosque reportedly committed suicide in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
Deceased Hafez Arif Molla, 22, son of Khalil Molla, was a resident of Dakshin Madarsi Village under Wazirpur Municipality. He was the muezzin of Baitun Nur Jame Mosque in the municipality.
Local sources said Arif Molla married a girl, a resident of Rahmanpur Village in Babuganj Upazila, about five months back. The couple had often been locked into quarrels over various issues since the marriage.
Following this, Arif Molla drank pesticide in the mosque on Saturday afternoon.  
Sensing the matter, locals rescued him and rushed to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the hafez to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) as his condition was deteriorating.
Later on, the on-duty doctor of the SBMCH declared Arif dead at around 7:30pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.  
Wazirpur Model PS OC Ali Arshad confirmed the incident.
KISHOREGANJ: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Arman Hossain, 15, son of Md Shamsuddin Chairman, a resident of Chandipasha Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Arman hanged himself from the ceiling of a room after Jum'a prayers while no one was in the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Traders staged a demonstration on the DC office premises in Meherpur
Engineering olympiad held in Feni
Six killed, six injured in road mishaps
‘BD info Rajbari’ app to simplify birth-death registration
School activities run in risky bldg in S’ganj
Two teenagers among three people ‘commit suicide’
Local people of Bamandanga Union in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram
Two held in rape cases in Laxmipur, Naogaon


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft