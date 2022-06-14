Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two held in rape cases in Laxmipur, Naogaon

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in two separate rape cases in two districts- Laxmipur and Naogaon, in three days.
LAXMIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested a man for raping a schoolgirl in Raipur Upazila of the district.
The arrested person is Anas Ali Sumon, son of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Aichgati area in Rupsha Upazila of Khulna.
RAB sources said Sumon developed a love affair with a tenth grader girl, 17, a resident of Sonapur Union in Raipur Upazila of the district, over mobile phone.
On May 23 last, Sumon abducted the girl provoking her of marriage, and took her to Rajapur area in Khulna. Sumon raped her several times there.
The victim's mother lodged a complaint with RAB-11 in Noakhali Camp.
Following this, the elite force members rescued the girl and arrested Sumon from Khulna on Saturday.
The arrested was sent to jail on Sunday noon following a court order.
RAB-11, CPC-3, Noakhali Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police Khandaker Md Shamim Hossain confirmed the matter.  
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police on Friday night arrested a man for raping an ethnic woman in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.
The arrested person is Sushanta Pahan, son of Laxman Pahan, a resident of Boro Maheshpur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said Sushanta is the son of the victim's uncle-in-law.
However, he took the ethnic woman, 24, to his room at around 7:30pm on Thursday, and forcibly raped her there.
Hearing her scream, neighbours rescued her and took the woman to Naogaon Medical College Hospital.
The victim's sister lodged a case with Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) on Friday accusing Sushanta.
Following this, police arrested Sushanta at night.   
Officer-in-Charge of Mohadevpur PS Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was produced before the court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Traders staged a demonstration on the DC office premises in Meherpur
Engineering olympiad held in Feni
Six killed, six injured in road mishaps
‘BD info Rajbari’ app to simplify birth-death registration
School activities run in risky bldg in S’ganj
Two teenagers among three people ‘commit suicide’
Local people of Bamandanga Union in Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram
Two held in rape cases in Laxmipur, Naogaon


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft