Two held in rape cases in Laxmipur, Naogaon

Two men were arrested in two separate rape cases in two districts- Laxmipur and Naogaon, in three days.

LAXMIPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested a man for raping a schoolgirl in Raipur Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Anas Ali Sumon, son of Alamgir Hossain, a resident of Aichgati area in Rupsha Upazila of Khulna.

RAB sources said Sumon developed a love affair with a tenth grader girl, 17, a resident of Sonapur Union in Raipur Upazila of the district, over mobile phone.

On May 23 last, Sumon abducted the girl provoking her of marriage, and took her to Rajapur area in Khulna. Sumon raped her several times there.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint with RAB-11 in Noakhali Camp.

Following this, the elite force members rescued the girl and arrested Sumon from Khulna on Saturday.

The arrested was sent to jail on Sunday noon following a court order.

RAB-11, CPC-3, Noakhali Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police Khandaker Md Shamim Hossain confirmed the matter.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police on Friday night arrested a man for raping an ethnic woman in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Sushanta Pahan, son of Laxman Pahan, a resident of Boro Maheshpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Sushanta is the son of the victim's uncle-in-law.

However, he took the ethnic woman, 24, to his room at around 7:30pm on Thursday, and forcibly raped her there.

Hearing her scream, neighbours rescued her and took the woman to Naogaon Medical College Hospital.

The victim's sister lodged a case with Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) on Friday accusing Sushanta.

Following this, police arrested Sushanta at night.

Officer-in-Charge of Mohadevpur PS Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was produced before the court.











