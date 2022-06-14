Man gets life term in Bogura rape case

BOGURA, June 13: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a woman in Dhunat Upazila in 2009.

Bogura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Noor Mohammad Shahriyar Kabir handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The convict is Dulu Pramanik, 55, a resident of Anarpur Dahapara Village in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

Ashequr Rahman Sujon, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Dulu raped a divorced woman after entering her house on September 30 in 2009.

The woman filed a case with Dhunat Police Station (PS) accusing Dulu.

Following this, Sub-Inspector of the PS submitted a charge-sheet to the court on October 21 after an investigation.











