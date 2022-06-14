30,000 marooned, croplands submerged



The photo shows an inundated area in Rowmari Upazila. photo: observer

More than 30,000 people have been affected by the flood water. The water of Dharla, Teesta and Brahmaputra flowing over the district is increasing, but it is flowing below the danger level.

According to field sources, most of the areas of Rowmari, Shaulmari, Dantbhanga and Jadur Char unions of Rowmari Upazila have been inundated due to rising water of Jinjiram, Dharani and Kaljani rivers.

The roads are flooded and people are suffering due to the rising of the water. People from these areas are forced to travel by boat. Farmers of different types of crops including nut, jute and vegetable have been affected due to submergence of fields.

Abul Hossain, a farmer of Shaulmari Union, said, "The nut and vegetable fields were submerged due to sudden rise in water level. We have suffered a lot."

Rowmari Upazila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Abdullah confirmed that more than 30,000 people in 35 villages of the upazila were affected.

Meanwhile, the local administration has temporarily stopped educational activities in 21 primary schools of the upazila due to flooding.

Rowmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashraful Alam Russell said several villages in this upazila were inundated by the upstream water. New more areas are being flooded.

However, the relief work for the affected people is continuing, the UNO added.

Executive Engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board Abdullah Al Mamun said, although several villages in Rowmari Upazila have been inundated by the downpour and rains, there is no possibility of any major flood at present. However, there is a possibility of continuation of the flood between 20 to 25 June.











KURIGRAM, June 13: About 35 villages in four unions of Rowmari Upazila of the district have been flooded due to upstream water and continuous rain for the last couple of days.More than 30,000 people have been affected by the flood water. The water of Dharla, Teesta and Brahmaputra flowing over the district is increasing, but it is flowing below the danger level.According to field sources, most of the areas of Rowmari, Shaulmari, Dantbhanga and Jadur Char unions of Rowmari Upazila have been inundated due to rising water of Jinjiram, Dharani and Kaljani rivers.The roads are flooded and people are suffering due to the rising of the water. People from these areas are forced to travel by boat. Farmers of different types of crops including nut, jute and vegetable have been affected due to submergence of fields.Abul Hossain, a farmer of Shaulmari Union, said, "The nut and vegetable fields were submerged due to sudden rise in water level. We have suffered a lot."Rowmari Upazila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Abdullah confirmed that more than 30,000 people in 35 villages of the upazila were affected.Meanwhile, the local administration has temporarily stopped educational activities in 21 primary schools of the upazila due to flooding.Rowmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashraful Alam Russell said several villages in this upazila were inundated by the upstream water. New more areas are being flooded.However, the relief work for the affected people is continuing, the UNO added.Executive Engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board Abdullah Al Mamun said, although several villages in Rowmari Upazila have been inundated by the downpour and rains, there is no possibility of any major flood at present. However, there is a possibility of continuation of the flood between 20 to 25 June.