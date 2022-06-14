Two crushed under train in M’singh, Sirajganj

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Sirajganj, on Saturday and Sunday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 70, could not be known immediately.

Rafiqul Islam, in-charge of Gafargaon GRP Outpost, said the Teesta Express Train from Kamalapur in Dhaka hit the man in front of Muktar Bari Madrasa in Saltia area at around 11am while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased, the official added.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was crushed under a train in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Liton Akanda, 45, son of Shamsu Master, a resident of Char Tengrail Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a Chilahati-bound intercity express train from Dhaka hit the man near Jamtail Railway Station at around 10:35am while he was walking on the rail line talking over mobile phone, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Jamtail Railway Station Master Prabhat Kumar Das confirmed the incident.













