Soldiers of the Irish Guards, a unit of the Household Division Foot Guards Soldiers of the Irish Guards, a unit of the Household Division Foot Guards, march past St George's Chapel ahead of the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on June 13-. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. photo : AFP