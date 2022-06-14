NASA loses two hurricane monitoring satellites on launch

WASHINGTON, June 13: Two small NASA satellites that were meant to study hurricane development failed to enter orbit Sunday when their Astra rocket shut off before reaching the necessary altitude, the US space agency said.

"After a nominal first stage flight, the upper stage of the rocket shut down early and failed to deliver the TROPICS CubeSats to orbit," NASA's Launch Services Program said on Twitter.

In a post to its website before the launch, NASA described the TROPICS CubeSats as a constellation of six "shoe-box sized" satellites that will "study the formation and development of tropical cyclones, making observations more often than what is possible with current weather satellites."

Astra received a $7.95 million contract from NASA in February 2021 for three launches, each with a pair of TROPICS devices on board. -AFP







