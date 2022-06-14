Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Rahul summoned for alleged money laundering

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

NEW DELHI, June 13: Senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party Rahul Gandhi was summoned for questioning at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday over alleged money laundering, officials said.
Before Gandhi reached the ED office, the opposition leaders assembled at party headquarters to begin a protest in support of him.
Gandhi was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, several senior Congress party leaders and dozens of workers shouting slogans against the government.
Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the streets. The protesters were stopped at barricades of party headquarters and many were detained.
Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for residents of the national capital asking them to avoid certain roads in the wake of the protest.
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the probe agency in this case. She sought more time after she tested positive for COVID-19 positive. The agency then issued her a fresh summons for June 23.    -XINHUA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Soldiers of the Irish Guards, a unit of the Household Division Foot Guards
Erdogan to discuss ‘grain corridor’ from Ukraine with Putin, Zelensky
Capitol riot hearing to focus on Trump’s election fraud ‘Big Lie’
NASA loses two hurricane monitoring satellites on launch
Rahul summoned for alleged money laundering
Wikipedia fights Russian order to remove Ukraine war info
This photo taken on June 13 shows a kitchen barge
Sri Lanka Adani Row: Official quits after alleging link to Modi


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft