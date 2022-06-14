Video
Wikipedia fights Russian order to remove Ukraine war info

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

LONDON, June 13: The Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, has filed an appeal against a Moscow court decision demanding it remove information on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, arguing people have a right to know the facts of the war.
A Moscow court fined the Wikimedia Foundation five million roubles ($A122,400) for refusing to remove what it termed disinformation from Russian-language Wikipedia articles on the war including "The Russian Invasion of Ukraine", "War Crimes during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine" and "Massacre in Bucha".
"This decision implies that well-sourced, verified knowledge on Wikipedia that is inconsistent with Russian government accounts constitutes disinformation," Stephen LaPorte, Associate General Counsel at the Wikimedia Foundation, said in a statement.
Wikipedia, which says it offers "the second draft of history", is one of the few remaining major fact-checked Russian-language sources of information for Russians after a crackdown on media in Moscow.
"The government is targeting information that is vital to people's lives in a time of crisis," LaPorte said. "We urge the court to reconsider in favour of everyone's rights to knowledge access and free expression."
The Moscow court argued that what it cast as the disinformation on Wikipedia posed a risk to public order in Russia and that the Foundation, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California, was operating inside Russia.    - REUTERS


