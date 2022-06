This photo taken on June 13 shows a kitchen barge











This photo taken on June 13 shows a kitchen barge (L) attached to the main section of the Jumbo Floating Restaurant sitting on its side after capsizing, in the typhoon shelter near Aberdeen on the south side of Hong Kong island. Local newspapers have reported the restaurant, which has been closed due to Covid-19 and lack of tourists since 2020, will exit the city after its owner suffered extensive losses. photo : AFP