Sri Lanka Adani Row: Official quits after alleging link to Modi

NEW DELHI, June 13: In a huge controversy over an energy project in Sri Lanka awarded to industrialist Gautam Adani's group, a Lankan official who had claimed that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa acted under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi resigned on Monday.

MMC Ferdinando, the chairman of Sri Lanka's Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), had on Sunday retracted a claim that he was told by President Rajapaksa about PM Modi pressuring him to give the wind power project directly to the Adani Group. The official dropped the bombshell claim on Friday, at an open hearing of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), a parliamentary panel.

The allegations involve a 500-Megawatt renewable energy project in Sri Lanka's Mannar district. A video of Mr Ferdinando's comment at the parliamentary hearing has been widely circulated on Twitter.

"On November 24, the President summoned me after a meeting and said that India's Prime Minister Modi is pressuring him to hand over the project to the Adani group. I said 'this matter doesn't concern me or the Ceylon electricity board and this consists of the board of investments'. He insisted that I look into it. I then sent a letter that the President has instructed me and that the Finance Secretary should do the needful. I pointed out that this is a government-to-government deal," the official said in Sinhala in the video, addressing the panel.

Three days after those comments, Mr Ferdinando has quit. On Sunday evening, following a strong denial by President Rajapaksa on Twitter, Mr Ferdinando had also withdrawn his comments, claiming he had been "overcome with emotion" while facing questions that suggested wrongdoing by him.

President Rajapaksa had tweeted: "Regarding a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow."

His office issued a longer statement "vehemently denying" the charge. The President has "categorically stated that he had not at any time given authorisation to award a wind power project in Mannar to any person or any institution," the statement said.

"Sri Lanka is currently in an acute shortage of power and President desires to expedite implementation of mega power projects as early as possible. However, no undue influence will be used in awarding such projects. Project proposals for large-scale renewable energy projects is limited, but special attention will be paid to the selection of institutions for the projects, which will be carried out strictly in accordance with the transparent and accountable system by the government of Sri Lanka," said President Rajapaksa's office.

A day later, Mr Ferdinando was quoted by Sri Lankan daily The Morning as apologising and saying that due to "unexpected pressures and emotions", he was compelled to name the Indian Prime Minister.

The controversy erupted a day after Sri Lanka changed its laws to remove competitive bidding for energy projects. The Adani group figured in the parliamentary debate on the Electricity Amendment Bill before it was passed amid opposition protests. The opposition accused the government of ramming the bill through parliament to facilitate large renewable energy deals to the Adani group, which signed an unsolicited government-to-government agreement to build the Mannar wind power plant. -NDTV













