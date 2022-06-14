Video
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022
Haaland 'proud' to make Man City move

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

MANCHESTER, JUNE 13: Erling Haaland said his transfer to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund is a "great move" for his career as the Norwegian aims to fire the Premier League champions to more silverware.
City announced last month they had beaten off competition from Europe's top clubs to agree a deal with the German giants after triggering Haaland's reported £51 million ($63 million) release clause.
The 21-year-old's move was officially completed on Monday with Haaland penning a five-year contract to follow in the footsteps of his father Alfie Inge Haaland, who played for City between 2000 and 2003.
"This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons," said Haaland.
"I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can't wait to get started in pre-season."
The arrival of one of world football's biggest talents end City's search for a specialist striker to succeed Sergio Aguero, who left the club last year.    -AFP


