We want to end tour with good result: Jamal

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuyan expressed his hope to end their qualifiers campaign with good result against Malaysia.
Bangladesh locks horn host Malaysia in their ultimate group E match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at 7 pm (BST).
Addressing at a pre match press conference on Monday, the star midfielder Jamal said:"Tomorrow is our last match game...we want to end the tour with good result.. all the players are very motivated for tomorrow's match because it's a home team and we know this a lot of people will go to stadium which is motivation fact for us... overall we play football and there will be a enjoy and we enjoy the match also."
Malaysia will get ample support from their home crowds in today's match but Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera thinks that his team can compete in any team in which they will have the opportunity in the today's match.
It will be a great challenge for us playing in front of seventy or seventy five thousand spectators it I extra motivation for players to play such a huge crowds and atmosphere it a perfect moment to show every one that we can compete against any one, said the Bangladesh head coach.
Bangladesh earlier showed impressive football against mighty Bahrain and Turkmenistan. They lost 0-2 to Bahrain in their group opening match which was followed by a fighting 1-2 defeat to Turkmenistan. Though Bangladesh lost both their group matches but their fighting performance must boost them up prior to the match against Malaysia.     -BSS


