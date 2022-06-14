Practice match ends in draw, Fizz claims three wickets

The solitary three-day practice match between Bangladesh and West Indies President's XI ended in draw as guests were 47 for one in their 2nd innings on Monday at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Resuming from overnight's 201 for four, President's XI declared their first innings on 359 for eight. Opener Jeremy Solozano continued batting from previous day's 83, got out on 92. Skipper Yannic Cariah began the day's batting from 21, picked up a fifty before departing. He scored 56 while Preston McSween hoarded 50 and Colin Archibal collected 40.

Mustafizur Rahman, who joined in the match in the last day, delivered six overs only and picked up three wickets spending 34 runs while his peer pacer Ebadot Hossain got as many wickets spending 67 runs.

Bangladesh's just-late Test skipper Mominul Haque, who failed to open the account in the first innings, was sent to open the innings with Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Mominul failed to prove him again as he got out on four.

Joy remained unbeaten scoring nine while Mehidy Miraz was sent at three remained not out on windy 32.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh opted to bat first winning the toss and declared 1st innings on 310 for seven ridding on the daddy hundred of Tamim Iqbal. Tamim remained unbeaten on 162. Besides, Najmul Shanto scored 54 runs.











