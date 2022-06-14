Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 June, 2022, 9:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Anderson takes 650th Test wicket to put pressure on New Zealand

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

NOTTINGHAM, JUNE 13: James Anderson claimed his 650th Test wicket as England reduced New Zealand to 27-1 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test.
Anderson was gifted his landmark wicket as New Zealand opener Tom Latham left a straight ball that clattered into his stumps.
The 39-year-old fast bowler is just third man ever to reach the landmark after spin legends Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.
Anderson's milestone came just months after he admitted he was "praying" his international career wasn't over following the decision to drop him for the West Indies tour.
Restored to the team by new captain Ben Stokes, Anderson looks as good as ever and his experience will be crucial if England are to win their first Test series since January 2021.
England are locked in an intriguing battle with New Zealand after being dismissed for 539 in Monday's morning session at Trent Bridge. Joe Root scored a majestic 176 and Ben Foakes added a lively 56 to ensure New Zealand held only a 14-run lead following their own mammoth first innings total of 553.
New Zealand's cautious start to the second innings took them 41 runs ahead of England, with Will Young unbeaten on six and Devon Conway 17 not out.
The tense final overs before lunch were a stark contract to the run spree that preceded it.
England had bludgeoned 383 runs on Sunday, starting day four on 473-5 after Root's fastest Test century and 145 from Ollie Pope.
Root resumed on 163 and Foakes on 24, while New Zealand suffered a blow when Kyle Jamison was ruled out of day four while the pace bowler awaited the results of scans on the back injury he sustained on Sunday.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA approves permanent use of five substitutes for top games
Haaland 'proud' to make Man City move
Djokovic slips to third as Medvedev tops ATP rankings
We want to end tour with good result: Jamal
Australia's Kane Richardson out of Sri Lanka series with injury
Practice match ends in draw, Fizz claims three wickets
Anderson takes 650th Test wicket to put pressure on New Zealand
Mathews pips Mushfiqur to be named ICC Player of the Month


Latest News
Supplementary budget for 2021-22 passed in JS
Opposition MPs come down hard on EC, police
BB selling US dollar at Tk 92.5 after further devaluation
Reform laws to ensure neutral role of election-time govt: TIB urges EC
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
Khaleda to be kept under close observation for some more days
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Forging PM's signature heinous crime: HC
CCC election: Curtain falls on electioneering at midnight
BGMEA wants to keep 0.5pc source tax for next 5 years
Most Read News
Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine, battle for Severodonetsk rages
Global Covid cases surpass 541 million
Macron faces tough fight for control of parliament
Indian authorities demolish houses after protests over Prophet remarks
UN agency urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks 'now'
Khaleda's Barapukuria graft case: Indictment hearing on Sept 25
Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers
Member of University Grants Commission Prof Dr Md Abu Taher
India, China growing markets for Russian oil
Today's global reality and UN's effectiveness
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft