D-1 Cup Bangladesh begins this month









D-1 Cup Bangladesh 2022, an Esports Championship in the country, is set to roll from 14 June with a prize pool of Taka 40,50,000. Ahead of the LAN tournament, a launching ceremony was held on Saturday. CEO of Dekko ISHO Venture Capital, Prottoy Hossain, COO of Dekko ISHO Venture Capital, Masudur Rahman, Paramount Venture Capital CEO Shadab Hossain and Level 7 Solutions Limited CEO Aliur Rahman Sohan were present at the event. photo: Observer DESK