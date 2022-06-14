Video
Rangpur Shishu Niketon becomes National School champion

Published : Tuesday, 14 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

Rangpur Shishu Niketon High School lifted the title of Prime Bank National School Cricket Championship, beating Meherpur Govt. High School by 59 runs in the final of the tournament on Monday at the Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex (adjacent to Osmani Stadium), Isdair, Narayanganj.
Rangpur kids in fact laughed the last amongst the 350 schools which took part in this tournament.
Rangpur Shishu Niketon which was asked to bat first, piled up just 102 runs in 37.1 overs with Ahmed Tejan scoring 28 and Saad making 24.
But they defended this paltry total in style, thanks to leg spinner Imtiaz Shihab who claimed five wickets for just 14 runs in five overs to help the side skittle Meherpur out for just 43 runs in 21 overs.
Not only in the final, Shihab in fact, was in epic form throughout the tournament. Unsurprisingly he was adjudged man of the series for his 33 wickets, which was the highest for the tournament. Samiul Shuvo however took two wickets in the final to complement Shihab's effort.
The tournament was held after two years. The 2019-20 competition was disrupted at the completion of the district round due to the coronavirus pandemic which also prevented holding of the tournament in 2020-21. This year 350 school teams from across the country participated in the district round out of which 64 district champions and 16 teams from Dhaka Metro qualified for the divisional round. The National Round was contested by 16 teams. The final was televised live on T-Sports satellite television channel.     -BSS


