The Spanish head coach of the Bangladesh National Football Team Javier Fernandez Cabrera Martn Peato said that it was Malaysia which actually are under pressure before the last group match where Malaysia and Bangladesh will engage today.

The boys in red and green outfits began their mission by losing to the powerful Bahrain boys by 0-2 and continued the losing way in the second match against Turkmenistan where the boys gave a good fight but still lose it by 2-1. Despite losing the two matches, they still have a chance to gain respect by doing well in the last match against the host.

After losing two vital matches against Bahrain and Turkmenistan in a row, Bangladesh boys were depressed. But ahead of their last engagement, their coach claimed that his boys were not feeling any pressure. In fact, the Spanish coach said that it is not the Bangladesh team which is under pressure and it is actually the host which should be feeling the pressure at the moment.

The host is ranked 154th while Bangladesh is ranked 188th in the world ranking. While Bangladesh won none of the two matches it played and has very little chance to play the next round, Malaysia won one match and has a good chance to move to the next stage. So, the host is supposed to feel some pressure and Bangladesh will try to utilise that opportunity.

Bangladesh is to meet the opponent (today) Tuesday at 7:00 pm (BST) at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The boys conducted their last practice on Monday and finished all the necessary preparation for the match.












